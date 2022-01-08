To the Leganes the fantasy is over. As if it were a gift from Kings, the pepineros enjoyed Wednesday in Cup, against Real Sociedad, of a beautiful reverie anchored in better times, when he was in the First Division and protected the greats with youthful insolence. Again they repeated impudence to touch the feat. But there utopia stagnated. Because those of Nafti fell and, dispelled the haze of sleep, touches double serving of reality. The one that says that the Lega is Second and that, in addition, it battles to stay in the category. In the mire of lamentations he looks with eyes of equal less glamorous rivals that drag the B in their last name. As the txuri-urdin subsidiary of Xabi Alonso, enemy todayfollow the game live on as.com) in a “very important” duel to save himself and aspire to be something else in the remainder of the championship.

The quotation mark is from the Franco-Tunisian technician, who in the previous one took out the rifle from a sharp verb to warn your troop: “It would be serious to relax against Real B. My players are warned, “he recalled in case anyone got lost after the cupbearer high. What is played today in Butarque its alot most relevant that it would have been to knock down the elders of Imanol, for many carats that would have graced the headlines of the feat.

Puffs of hope

With only eight points difference between Leganés and Real B, the winner tonight will give a significant breath of oxygen. If he is a cucumber, to take distance and sink a direct rival who, with his triumph on the first day of the championship, a long time ago on August 14, started the Lega’s way of the cross this year. If victory is txuri-urdin, because it’ll end a goddamn streak of six consecutive defeats and it will allow them to catch air with respect to a zone of salvation more and more distant, already to seven points of distance.

While the COVID keep doing his thingin Real B there is no precise information who is infected and who is not, positives are jealously guarded), Nafti He feels that the infirmary gives him some respite. Of the six positives after the holidays alone Tarin will remain off the list. The return of Bruno will breathe concrete into a defense somewhat less flimsy than against the Valladolid, but equally affected by the decline in Omeruo, on the Africa Cup. Palencia, Javi Hernández, Recio, Gaku, Rubén Pardo, Naim, Arnáiz and Borja Garcés they could regain ownership. Too Risk, ex de la Real, in a goal with intense debate. Ivan Villar and his recital on Wednesday could get him back on the job. He also opposes eleven Juan Muñoz, (almost) executioner of the Real on Wednesday. Baptist, started on Wednesday and yielded by the Guipuzcoans, points to the bench.

COVID and Imanol pending

For Xabi Alonso the ‘threat’ is called Imanol. The first team coach could leave him with four notable absences, such as Lobete, Turrientes, Djouahra and Olasagasti, although the influence on the game of the latter’s subsidiary is so great that it would be strange not to see him again in Butarque, where he already exercised chevrons of futurible in the first team in Copa. Imanol he relieved him surely thinking about the shock of the Sanse and then compliment him after the game. Write down his name. There is a footballer. If he COVID it is no longer primed with the subsidiary, Alonso could pull his praetorian guard with the presence of Robert navarro shielding the medullary and the absence of the only winter signing, the US full-back Jonathan Gomez, just landed at Zubieta.

Ups and downs:

Leganes: Tarín does not arrive on time after his positive COVID. Fede Vico and Cissé fall due to injury. Omeruo is with Nigeria in the Africa Cup. Bruno returns.

Real B: Jonathan Gómez is not yet to enter a list. Alex Sola is still out due to injury. Turrientes and Djouahra are with the first team.

Keys of Leganés – Real Sociedad B

Trust: After Valladolid’s slip, the cupbearer’s pride raised Leganés’ morale. It’s time to keep the bar in this key game.

Urgency: Real B can’t wait any longer to win again. The permanence is already seven points and to increase, it could be insurmountable.

Returns: The return of Bruno will help to cement a defense very affected by COVID and the FIFA virus. The spinal cord will help back.

Unrewarded football: Sanse play good games, but they need to be more efficient in the areas and a bit of luck to turn them into results.

Aces to follow from Leganés B – Real Sociedad B

Rubén Pardo: He will play from the beginning before the coach who they said would be his heir. Plugged in, it is key in creation.

Magunazelaia: He is a realistic third team player, but he is taking advantage of his opportunity in Second better than anyone.