Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the annual final festival of camel races “Al Wathba 2021” will be launched next March. Which continues until the tenth of the same month on the floor of Al Wathba Square in the capital Abu Dhabi, and the festival is attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organized by the Camel Racing Federation headed by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, advisor to the owner His Highness is the Head of State.

The closing festival of Al Wathba represents one of the most important heritage races in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as it is the true building block of all festivals, as it completes 41 years of successes in the framework of the continuation of the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

The annual closing festival for camel racing launched its first launch in 1980, and participation in the festival occupies a special place among camel owners due to its great historical and heritage, and the festival witnesses every year a large participation of camel owners from the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to come and get the law.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival started the final preparations for the festival, with the start of the registration process yesterday morning through the smart center program, which will continue until the twenty-fourth of this month. The organizing committee allocated 36 symbols for the winners of the special courses for the group’s hybrid, while the organizing committee of the festival allocated 223 tracks, including 208 runs. The group camels and 15 for the heritage race, and the boats will run over 10 days allotted to all groups, and the boats will compete in the righteousness categories over the course of 70 races, including 30 for production and 40 for the open, and in the relics category, the Asayel elites will run over 42 runs, including 12 for production and 30 for open, and in a category Broadcasting, the organizing committee allocated 36 lines, including 10 for production and 26 for open, and at the age of the folds 28 lines, including 6 for production and 20 for open, and in the yearlong and zamul category 32 lines, including 8 for production and 24 for open, and the winners of the first ten places will receive valuable cash prizes.

The camels participating in the symbol races of the annual closing festival of the Al Wathba camel races 2021 will start the pre-examination process starting next Friday, for the category of production facts and continue in the rest of the days with the allocation of February 27 to the open facts. As for the examination of the remains, the production was assigned to it on February 28, and an examination is held The open remnants on the first of March, the broadcast of the production March 2, the open radio the March 3, and the allocation of the March 4 to the folds of production, the open folds of the March 5, the year and the time of the production March 6, the year and the open season on the 7 March, and the examination process starts from seven to nine in the morning.

The organizing committee has allocated 15 rounds for the heritage race, which are attended on the sixth day over a period of 10 runs, of which 5 are for the age group from 10 to 15 years old, and from 16 to 20 for the sixth to the tenth, and on the seventh day you will attend 5 races allocated to groups of 21 years and above Above, the winners of the heritage race circuits will receive cash prizes of up to 50 thousand dirhams, and the rest of the places from second to tenth will receive valuable cash prizes.