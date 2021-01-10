Yes now. Trump is over. Maybe he will hold out in the White House until the scheduled end of his presidency on January 20, maybe he will be fired sooner. But the truth is that as a political figure he has no future. He’s struck down. Just a week ago it was thought that he could run for the 2024 presidential elections. Not anymore. His main challenge now is to avoid jail.

The day after the invasion of the Capitol, the still president raised the white flag. By condemning the most barbarous of his followers, by declaring that the time had come to heal wounds, by committing to an orderly transition, and by acknowledging the victory of Joseph Biden, he betrayed the most sacred rules of Trumpism. Never before had he criticized his faithful, the success of his demagogy was always based on opening wounds, order is the antithesis of everything he has represented and for the first time in his life he admitted what he never wanted to admit, what hurts him the most in the depths of his childish ego, that he was a loser. At last, at last, the lie gave in to the truth.

Only 24 hours earlier, on January 6, 2021, a date that the United States will never forget, Trump had insisted that the elections had been stolen from him, he had applauded the hordes that stormed the Congress building, killing five people, including a policeman. “We love. They are very special, ”he declared. Why the change? Why, the day after Reyes, the epiphany? Because suddenly he saw the world as it is and not as he in his delirium wanted it to be, and he shitted with fear. Surrounded by blood-starved enemies, he saw that the humiliation of losing to Joseph Biden was little compared to the nightmare of being expelled from the White House before his term ended. He also saw that, on top of the twelve economic crimes lawsuits pending in the New York courts, his own Department of Justice was open to the possibility of taking him to trial for inciting the assault on the Capitol.

But Trump is not the only one to be held accountable. If there were a final judgment, a la Nuremberg, against those who chose to replace the constitutional law with the law of the jungle the starting point should be that the vandals of the Capitol are the mirror of the vandal of the White House. The madness that the whole world saw was the four-hour staging of the madness of each day of the four years that Trump has served as president.

However, Trump is not the main culprit. He is not the mastermind because he lacks intellect. If it were his lawyer, he would argue that Trump is out of his mind, he would resort to what criminalists call the defense of “mental disorder”, I would ask the judge that instead of putting him in prison, the indicated thing would be to confine him indefinitely in a safe place with pills. More blame, I would say, those who put him in the White House.

If there was a perfect Justice, the defendants would include the 63 million adults who voted for him when he won in 2016 and the 74 million who did when he lost a couple of months ago. What would your defense be? That they were irresponsible idiots, that they didn’t know what they were doing. Like the Trump child.

The real culprits are those who did know what they were doing, the ass-licking of the Republican Party without whose complicity the outcome, at once shameful and tragic, would never have been reached this week. I’m talking about epic cynicism. I’m talking about those who know Trump better than anyone. I’m talking about people like Lindsey Graham or Mitch McConnell, the two most influential Republicans in the Senate, the ones who gave their blessing to Trump’s lies and nonsense, infallibly, until just five days ago.

But let’s be charitable, after the example of Jesus Christ. As the gospel says, “there will be more joy in heaven for one sinner who repents than for ninety-nine righteous who need no repentance.” Graham, McConnell, and the other 40 of the 50 Republican senators finally spoke out against Trump this week, finally admitting to God and the Constitution that their allegations of voter fraud were unfounded. They have confessed on their deathbed and earned their forgiveness.

But, what about the eight Republican senators and the 139 congressmen of the House of Representatives who, despite the danger they had run at the hands of the invaders of the Capitol, insisted hours later on joining the insurrectionist cause and voting against the electoral will of the majority? Let’s choose one of them to portray them all. Let’s elect Ted Cruz, senator from the State of Texas.

In early 2016 Cruz ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Cruz then said of his rival: “he is a narcissist”; “Morality does not exist for him”; “He is a pathological liar”; “If I were in my car backing up and I saw Donald in the rearview mirror, I don’t know which of the pedals I’d hit.” Once Trump became president, everything was forgotten. Cruz never stopped losing the opportunity to praise him, to come to his defense, to give him his vote. Even on Wednesday night, after most of his coreligionists had repented, he again voted for him.

Why did Cruz insist? For the same reason as his 146 accomplices in the Senate and House of Representatives. Because he thought that this way he would win more votes. In the particular case of Cruz, he aspired – or aspired – to win the presidency in the 2024 elections. He calculated that this would obtain the support of the trumpeting masses. Poor unhappy. How was he wrong. McConnell and Graham and the other rats left the ship just in time, but Cruz and his men did not. Trump sank and Trumpism will fade. He will continue to soak up conspiracy lies in the caves and on social media, even the most fanatical may appear from time to time and commit another outrage. But, thanks to having shown its true face this week, the monster that Trump created will return to its feverish and marginalized natural habitat. After frolicking in the jungle, the United States has returned, for now, to civilization.

