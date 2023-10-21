It ends 16-15. An 80-minute trench war: the national team manages to tangle the mechanisms of their rivals and leads with Farrell’s foot, but in the last minutes Snyman scores a goal and Pollard places a comeback.

South Africa will challenge the All Blacks next Saturday in the final of the Rugby World Cup. In the second semi-final in Saint-Denis, the reigning world champion Springboks came from behind to defeat England 16-15. It is the first time in ten editions that two teams have reached the final having both lost a match in the group stage: the South Africans and New Zealanders had in fact been defeated in the first match by Ireland and France respectively. Finale will thus give the fourth title to the winner: before 2019, South Africa had played two other finals and triumphed in 2007 again in France and 1995 at home, the All Blacks have played 4, victorious in 1987, 2011 (both at home) and 2015 (in England), defeated in 1995 by the hosts Suafrica in the legendary final in Johannesburg with President Nelson Mandela awarding the champions. Friday 27th, again at 9pm and again in Saint-Denis, final for third place between Argentina and England.

Confused — The game was played in the rain and with a disturbing wind, a comfortable shot from Owen Farrell in the 3rd minute opening the game. England are more aggressive, recovering balls and forcing the South Africans to defend themselves, but also to miss a touch and unleash a deep attack into the 22, which ends in an infringement in front of the posts which makes Farrell 6-0. Around the quarter of an hour, South Africa won two free kicks from an inviting area of ​​the field, but always chose to go for a deep touch, only in both cases the English defense defused the mauls and then completed the job by winning the free kick with the scrum which took the ball away. threat. World champions imprecise in the static phases, but even more unexpectedly confused when making fundamental decisions. Finally at the third opportunity the captain Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok understand that it is time to go for the posts and the 3-6 arrives. But it is Kolisi himself who gives the free kick from the ground with which Farrell scores the 9-3 in the 24th minute. That something is stuck in the gears of the South Africans is demonstrated by Mbongi Mbonambi’s second crooked touch in 27 minutes. In the 31st minute a confused Libbok, who, usually excellent with both feet, missed two kicks, was replaced by Handre Pollard: the astonished face of the number 10 who sat on the bench well represents South Africa’s first half. A clumsy forward from Billy Vunipola (who has just replaced Tom Curry due to a bleeding injury) forces the English to defend in haste and concede the free kick in the 35th minute which Pollard has no doubts about: 6-9. But before the break Pieter-Steph du Toit returned the favor and committed the infringement which Farrell put in to make it 12-6 which went to half-time. See also Real Madrid would have offered 50 million to sign Mbappé now

The break — Not even the English are free from serious errors, like when at the start of the second half they miss two touches with Jamie George: the first is crooked on 5 metres, on the second the oval even darts away from the hands while the hooker is throwing from the 22 line, for two sensational wasted opportunities. From a monstrous scrum won by an English introduction, the first real South African action was born, with Pollard who with a kick caught Cheslin Kolbe wide, the winger in turn served Willie le Roux inside, who kicked towards himself in-goal, but too long. That it was the wrong day for the world champions was made even clearer in the 53rd minute, when with a fantastic drop almost from mid-court Farrell created the break for +9. A bouncing oval kicked into the opponents’ 22 by Farrell with the intention of causing annoyance causes Kurt-Lee Arendse to mess up forward, but the South Africans avoid the worst by winning the scrum. The conditions of the pitch inevitably help those who have to manage the advantage, and so South Africa, even if it continues to dominate in the scrum and gain meters with Pollard’s foot, then, as happens in the 64th minute, gets the touch stolen and ruins everything. But Rg Snyman takes care of reopening it in the 69th minute: the second line breaks through from a few meters after a quick South African touch deep into the 22 which finds the English guard defenseless, with Pollard converting for -2. In the 78th minute he signed the overtaking move by hitting the posts after the free kick won from the scrum on 10 metres. The last attack with time running out was English, but it was Vunipola’s forward from the ground that put an end to England’s hopes and sealed South Africa’s comeback triumph. See also WEC | Bamber: "Everyone has something to learn, it will be a great fight"

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 11:21 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#final #South #AfricaAll #Blacks #Springboks #gasp #English #knockout