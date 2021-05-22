Finally, there will be an audience in the Cup final four. Barça advanced the news by announcing tickets for their match against Madrid CFF and, in the absence of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Community of Madrid giving details about the amount and protocols to follow, the presence of fans in the stands of the Butarque stadium (Leganés) would be insured, as AS learned. The southern Madrid stadium will host the semifinal matches on May 26 and 27 and the grand final on May 30.

The matches will face first Madrid CFF and Barça (Wednesday, May 26, at 7:00 p.m.), current champion and great rival to beat, and a day later, there will be a great match between the Atlético de Madrid and Levante (Thursday, May 27, at 8:00 p.m.). The four teams put their ambitions to the test in the race to lift a new cup title, unprecedented in the case of the Whites.

Fans will be able to enjoy these matches and also of the final, which will be held on Sunday, May 30, at 8:00 p.m.. The Butarque stadium will have a reduced capacity due to the restrictions of the pandemic. In this way, the intentions of the RFEF are fulfilled, which from the beginning proposed to the Community of Madrid the possibility of having an audience on the steps of the cucumber temple.

Now, it only remains to know how many spectators will be able to attend the cup meetings and what protocols and measures will be carried out for maximum safety in the stands. Some details that are expected to be published in these days jointly by the RFEF and the Community of Madrid, as AS learned.

It should be remembered that it will be the first time that Madrid hosts a large competition with the public since the beginning of the pandemic. Yes, there have been spectators in playoff games and in Primera Iberdrola matches, in which Atlético and Madrid CFF have had several matches with the public, always with reduced capacity, in their stadiums.