The EuroLeague Final Four will be held in Kaunas (Lithuania) in 2023 and will return to Berlin in 2024. The Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas will host the next Final Four between May 19 and 21, and the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin will host the next, with which the German capital will become the first city in which the fight for the great continental title will be held three times since the beginning of the Euroleague. The Lithuanian pavilion has a capacity for 15,500 spectators, and the Mercedes-Benz for 14,500.

“We are delighted to welcome Kaunas to the list of host cities for the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four. In just six months, the best teams in Europe will play for the crown in front of one of the most passionate audiences, as Lithuania is synonymous with basketball,” said EuroLeague President Dejan Bodiroga.

Lithuania is one of the most traditional markets for the Euroleague, with Zalgiris Kaunas a licensed member of the competition and 43% of the population interested or very interested in the tournament. “Kaunas is the place where Lithuanian basketball was born, so it was a matter of honor to make sure that the EuroLeague Final Four finally takes place here. Let it be a great and beautiful celebration created by the best clubs in Europe, the citizens of Kaunas, and an army of thousands of fans from all over Lithuania and Europe”, stressed the mayor of the Lithuanian city, Visvaldas Matijosaitis.

“The decision to hold the EuroLeague Final Four in Kaunas is the highest level of recognition for the entire Zalgiris organization. We have been striving for years to host this prestigious event in our country, so we are even more pleased that our efforts have been appreciated”, added the director of Zalgiris Kaunas, Paulius Motiejunas.

By 2024, after hosting the Final Four in 2009 and 2016 and missing out on the decisive Euroleague games in 2022 due to the pandemic, as they were finally moved to Belgrade, Berlin will once again be the organizer, on the 24th and on May 26. In Germany, interest in the competition has increased by 52% over the last four seasons. “It’s a pleasure to bring the Final Four to two of the best and most modern venues in Europe, the Zalgiris and the Mercedes-Benz Arena,” said EuroLeague CEO Marshall Glickman.