We are very close to arriving Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a delivery that is by far one of the most anticipated of the year by fans of the saga, but while this new adventure arrives, there are quite a few options on the market in relation to the franchise. Well, currently you can play each and every one of the numbered ones, with the exception of XIIIwhich, although it is on Steam, is not easy to acquire andn PS4 or PS5since the port does not exist, unless the user has Xbox for backward compatibility.

As this new remake approaches in leaps and bounds, eye-catching offers have been launched with the franchise, speaking specifically with the 8 and 16-bit classics ranging from the first to the sixth, this in the form of remasterings that we could say surpass to the original counterparts. And of course, for those looking to try everything, there is the package of Pixel Remaster in digital format that has also reduced the price, mostly because of how impossible it is to get the cartridge.

Here the prices you can find in eShop of switch and ps store:

– Final Fantasy – $9.59

– Final Fantasy II – $9.59

– Final Fantasy III – $9.59

– Final Fantasy IV – $11.39

– Final Fantasy V – $14.39

– Final Fantasy VI – $14.39

– Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle – $59.99

This is a brief description of the collection:

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster is a compilation of JRPG developed by Square Enix for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The remasters of the first six installments of the legendary saga arrive together in an essential collection for any JRPG lover. Also remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29 for PS5.

Editor's note: Everything would be simpler in the physical format, if Square Enix had not exclusively released this compilation for its store, which I believe does not ship to everyone. Then you have to deal with resellers who want millions for these games.