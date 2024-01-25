You probably don't remember it, but one was announced in 2019 Final Fantasy 14 TV series. What happened to her? AND “dead“, according to the co-founder of one of the production companies, Dinesh Shamdasani.

As you can see in the tweet below, Dinesh Shamdasani responded to a fan who asked for updates regarding the Final Fantasy 14 live-action TV series, stating that she is dead. The reason is simple: it would have cost a lot and no one wanted to risk it.

Precisely Shamdasani wrote, “Dead. We pitched a great pilot script by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, along with a multi-season roadmap built with our showrunners, but it was rejected across the board. The size and scale needed to do it well they proved too much for anyone willing to risk it. Amazon came closest.”

Jake Thornton added that the series was also eliminated due to Covid. They tried to offer it right at the time when companies were starting to close their wallets and unfortunately there was no way to find anyone who was interested.