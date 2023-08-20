“Merci”. It’s what was on Olga Carmona’s undershirt. And she taught it that way after scoring the goal that put Spain on its feet in front of television screens around the country. A message dedicated to the mother of a friend who recently passed away, in true Iniesta style in 2010. “This victory goes to her,” she said after the final whistle. Barely able to speak. And it is that Olga Carmona (Seville, 23 years old) is nostalgic and superstitious. With those screen-printed shin guards with the image of her playing and that of her family, the left-footed shot from the side, the captain of Spain, raised the illusion of the team. She went up and down the wing, attacking and defending the entire game, in the style of La Roja —of stealing and quick transitions— more than in the Barça style, despite having the team with six Barça starters. At Real Madrid, a team with which she has accumulated more than 100 games, she could not handle the pressure. Not even the rush of a stadium full of 75,000 fans in Sydney diminished her desire.

More information

Carmona is already used to responsibility. She demonstrated it the day she took on taking a penalty at the Camp Nou, in front of 91,553 spectators, in a Champions League quarterfinal that Real Madrid ended up losing. In the World Cup final, this Sunday, she came out of the dressing room tunnel serious. Not looking at the trophy. Nor his rivals. But with fire in the eyes. The days before the game she was very nervous. She is manic and she likes to have everything under control, but she is also ambitious. She wanted to play in the final, although at no time did it cross her mind to win the World Cup, nor that she would be the one to score the decisive goal, as she did against Sweden in the semifinal. “It’s the most important goal of my life,” she commented after the match against the Swedes. Not knowing that in the final she would go from heroine to legend, being the author of the goal and MVP of the match.

But the lionesses, also used to having possession of the ball and led by a tactical architect like their coach, Sarina Weigman, roared in the final. A first part in which Spain stole and removed the ball, with great mobility from Aitana and Jenni and Olga who ran down the wing trying to break the line-ups of her rivals. The Sevillian was forged in the Sevilla CF youth academy, as a winger, along with her brothers; and then as a lane. And now, as a winger in the national team, he has pulled memories. She has always liked to attack. And in the final she has shown it.

But his path in the World Cup has not been easy. In the match against Japan, Spain’s only defeat in the championship, he only played 45 minutes. In the second round, she was not chosen by Vilda to take the field, and in the quarterfinals she came out just after the goal that tied the match with the Netherlands. Very determined, as they consider her in her environment, she managed to come back and what began as a discreet World Cup has ended up extolling her as a key player. She is the protagonist on her own merits on the path of the selection to achieve the first star on the shield. Her mother, one of her biggest supporters, who sports an identical tattoo of a hug to hers, flew to Australia on Friday with one of her brothers to accompany her. In this final stretch, it has helped her to keep her feet on the ground, and to appreciate the whole process she experienced in the World Cup, despite the fact that as a child she always preferred tennis, swimming and flamenco.

More information

But Olga took off her heels and forgot about swimming and tennis. To run the band. Up and down. Defending staunchly, attacking with claws and receiving instructions from Vilda, as she did this Sunday in Sydney. Until Cata Coll caught the last ball. And Spain shouted that she was world champion. A title to which Olga tied the knot: she scored a goal that has made history. Very far from her Seville. But very close to her mother.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.