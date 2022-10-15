OlliOlli World is ready to receive its second and final expansion on November 2nd and developer Roll7 offered a closer look to its contents before launch.

Finding The Flowzone, as the new expansion is known, takes OlliOlli World’s acclaimed skating action into the sky above Radlandia, with players wandering through the clouds on a fantastic floating boat.

Ultimately, the goal is to reach the fabled city of Radlantis, meet the legendary Gail Force and compete in front of the Skate Godz to win the Radlantis Rivals Cup. First, though, players must complete the courses set in the clouds, with some familiar places of Radlandia that form the background.

Finding The Flowzone follows OlliOlli World’s acclaimed Void Riders expansion.

These paths will be guided by the wind, with players having to use the new Windzone to overcome obstacles, even going backwards to reach hidden paths. Roll7 states that the new mechanic is meant to complement “everything you learned during the main game and [darti] brilliant new possibilities to perform more tricks and get higher scores “.





There are familiar locations from the base game, even when viewed from a distance.

Finding The Flowzone, available for purchase separately or as part of the OlliOlli World Expansion Pass, will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch and PC on November 2nd.