The results of the final third phase of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V demonstrated 91.6% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2. The findings, which are reported in a press release received by the editorial board of Lenta.ru, are disclosed in the leading medical journal Lancet.

The vaccine tested 19,866 people who received the first and second doses of the drug or placebo. By the end of the study, 78 cases of COVID-19 had been reported. For people over 60 years old, the effectiveness of “Sputnik V” was 91.8 percent, which did not differ statistically from the data obtained in the group of volunteers from 18 to 60 years old.

It is noted that the vaccine provides full protection against severe cases of coronavirus infection. Severe COVID-19 developed in only 20 people who received placebo. 98 percent of the subjects developed humoral immunity, and 100 percent – cellular immunity. At the same time, the level of neutralizing antibodies in those who are vaccinated is higher than that of those who have been ill.

“The world currently needs all the good COVID-19 vaccines it can get. And these are impressive results: Sputnik V is the first human adenovirus vector vaccine to hit the 90 percent efficacy threshold, like two other mRNA vaccines, ”said David Livermore, professor of medical microbiology at the University of East Anglia.

Most of the side effects were mild and were expressed as general malaise, headache, low fever and reactions at the injection site. There are no severe allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock.