On Thursday, September 5, the final concert of the vocal project, organized by SimpleWine, will take place on the territory of the Usachevsky Market in Moscow.

The event will feature artist Vanya Dmitrienko, and audience voting will begin to determine the winner of the competition. He will have the opportunity to record his own song under the supervision of producer Andrey Ryzhkov and composer, semi-finalist of the show “Nu-ka, Vse Vmeste!” Yana Blinder, and will also be able to become part of the city music club “OPLOT”.

In total, more than 400 applications were submitted for participation in the competition, 16 musicians were selected. Each of them performed on the stage of the Usachevsky Market. The results of each week were summed up in the SimpleWine Telegram channel by voting – the winners will take part in the final of the competition. It is noted that the participants were supported by singers Tosya Chaikina and Yana Blinder all the time.