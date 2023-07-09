Mbappe described his club as divided, and talked about the repeated failure of Saint-Germain in the Champions League, explaining that he is doing his job as a player, but the responsibility rests with the administration and whoever builds the team.

political interventions

Mbappe refused to activate the contract extension clause last month, so that French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for the third time about Mbappe’s future.

Macron said in 2021 that he preferred Kylian to stay in the ranks of the Parisian team, and in 2022, Macron intervened to persuade the player to stay in Paris, where he said in a press statement: “I spoke with Kylian Mbappe, to advise him to stay in France. The role of the president is to defend his country”, before stating that he would try to pressure for Mbappe to stay after the latter announced that he would not activate the additional season clause.

Mbappe’s strong position

What makes Mbappe in a strong position in his negotiations with Paris is the end of his contract next summer, and therefore he has the right to leave for free.

Paris put an end to the failure to resolve the negotiations to give Mbappe a final deadline to renew or sell to benefit financially and avoid a free departure.

The newspaper “L’Equipe” confirmed that the failure to extend Mbappe’s contract and his departure for free would endanger the project, and he would not benefit from the consideration for selling it to balance the fair financial play regulations, and therefore if Mbappe insists on not staying, his departure this summer will be the most appropriate option for the club.

And in the event of stability on Mbappe’s departure, the negotiations for the financial consideration for the deal will witness a new chapter, in light of the desire of the next club to reduce the financial consideration, taking advantage of the time factor and the possibility of signing for free with a year later.

Mbappe’s future

If the negotiations and Macron’s interventions do not succeed, the Parisian club will then resort to writing the end chapter of Mbappe’s career with the team.

The most prominent teams interested in including Mbappe come from Real Madrid, which holds the record for winning the European Champions League, especially after the departure of Karim Benzema, the captain of the team, its second historical scorer, who moved to the Saudi club Ittihad Jeddah.

Despite Mbappe’s association with Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Perez, English newspaper reports stated that Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea clubs are also interested in the French star.

English competition

And it was reported that Arsenal will be a favorite destination for Mbappe in England, after the boom that Mikel Arteta achieved with the team, the competition for the title against Manchester City, and the return to the Champions League again.

Spanish journalist Edo Aguirre also confirmed, during the “Al Chiringito” program, that Liverpool is ready to pay up to 170 million pounds sterling, and may enter the line “strongly”.