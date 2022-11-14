After various questions about the choices of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinohe remained firm in his decisions and left out Santiago Gimenezwho lives a great moment with him Feyenoord of the Netherlands, as well as Jesus Angulo of tigers, Erick Sanchez of Pachuca Y Diego Lainez of bragajoining Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronawho also loses it due to injury.

Those chosen by the daddy were: