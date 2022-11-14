Less than ten days after the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, several teams have already delivered their final call for the fair, for which the Mexican team is also ready to announce its 26 chosen ones.
After various questions about the choices of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martinohe remained firm in his decisions and left out Santiago Gimenezwho lives a great moment with him Feyenoord of the Netherlands, as well as Jesus Angulo of tigers, Erick Sanchez of Pachuca Y Diego Lainez of bragajoining Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronawho also loses it due to injury.
Those chosen by the daddy were:
ARCHERS:
William Ochoa (America)
Alfredo Talavera (Juarez)
Rodolfo Cota (Lion)
DEFENDERS:
Cesar Montes (Scratches)
John Vasquez (Cremonese)
Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)
Gerardo Arteaga (Racing Genk)
Hector Moreno (Scratches)
Nestor Araujo (America)
Jesus Gallardo (Scratches)
Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca)
MIDFIELDERS:
Edson Alvarez (Ajax)
louis romo (Scratches)
carlos rodriguez (Blue Cross)
Luis Chavez (Pachuca)
Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)
Andrew Saved (Real Betis)
Erick Gutierrez (PSV)
Orbelin Pineda (AEKS Athens)
FORWARDS:
Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
Alexis Vega (Chivas)
Robert Alvarado (Chivas)
Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Henry Martin (America)
Rogelio Funes Mori (Scratches)
Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross)
