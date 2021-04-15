Vicente Larraga is one of the leading experts in Spain in the development of vaccines. She works at the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center (CIB-CSIC), which is developing one of the Spanish vaccines against the coronavirus, which it plans to finish, if all goes well, by the end of this year. In an interview in El País, has detailed the advances of the Spanish serum.

Asked about the advances of the vaccine that his department is developing, Larraga confirms that everything follows the “planned schedule.” “We want to be finishing phase III by the end of the year. We are now finishing the preclinical phase. We have to show that in animal models we induce protection ”, he comments.

The rehearsals will not be in Spain

Regarding the essays, details that They will not be in Spain, because there will already be many people vaccinated when they start: “We will have to look in countries in Africa, Latin America or Southeast Asia, where the virus is still circulating and there are many unvaccinated people.” Larraga affirms that the Spanish vaccine is not late, despite the fact that other doses are already being inoculated: “With vaccines it is difficult to be late, because diseases do not end. The epidemic is ended, but not the disease. If the new vaccines have better conditions, whether of distribution, efficacy or side effects, they will be useful and will probably end up imposing on the first ones “, Explain.

The “distribution”, differential element of the vaccine

In this sense, it indicates what can you contribute differently a vaccine like the one you’re working on: “The distribution. As it is a DNA vaccine, it can withstand at room temperature for a time. At most, you need a normal fridge. And this can be very useful because surely we will have to be living with vaccinations for at least two or three years ”.