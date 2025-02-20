The ice hockey will be this Thursday, for once, the king sport in the USA. All the attention will be placed in the party that will play the US and Canada – here the hockey is the king sport every day – in Boston, in Boston, in Boston, in Boston, in Boston, in Boston, in Boston, in Boston, in Boston, in the middle of … Political tensions between neighboring countries and friends unleashed with Donald Trump’s landing at the White House.

Americans and Canadians will see the faces in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the tournament with which the Professional Ice Hockey League, the NHL, has replaced this year the traditional star of the stars (the Soporiferous version of the NBA The story could be applied).

It will happen a few days after the last phase match last weekend, in which these political tensions were taken to the frozen track. The Canadians who crowded the center Bell de Montreal booed and whistled the American anthem, which warmed an atmosphere that was already loaded. Then, the players moved the commercial and dialectic battle between Washington and Ottawa to the fists. As soon as the referees dropped the pill on the ice, Canadian Brandon Hagel and the American Matthew Tkachuk threw the sticks and gloves and lined mamporros.

Fights are part of ice hockey. But this time it was different. “I did it on the flag, not by the cameras,” said Hel after the game. “I didn’t like it and that is the only thing I could do,” Tkachuk replied on the anger against his anthem.

There did not end the thing. Two other fights unleashed when the first nine seconds of the game in the electronic had not yet been fulfilled. Then it was a memorable duel, of great intensity and emotion, which the Americans took 3-1.

But now they meet again in the final, after eliminating the other two countries participating in the tournament, Sweden and Finland. “It will be the same,” Hagel warned about the tension expected on the track.

“I think there was a small political flare,” said US sports director Bill Guerin. “These are the times we are.” At that time Trump has insisted that he wants to annex Canada, has filed a commercial war with his neighbor – the 25% tariffs he approved are temporarily suspended – and has caused an anti -American current current in the northern country.

The tension, however, has meant a phenomenal push for hockey. The favorite the other day was Canada and the American victory, in the heat of the battle, has triggered interest. That was the most watched ‘hockey’ game in North America, outside the NFL playoffs, since 2011. And, after the bee to anthem and fights, the audience this Thursday could be much greater.

In the US, some analysts already compare the duel with that ‘miracle on the ice’ of 1980, in which the Americans imposed themselves by surprise before the Almight New York. And, without a doubt, it is the game of selections with more interest from the final in the Juo of 2010, where Canada won a gold goal marked by the sensation of then, Sidney Crosby.

Crosby will also be on the ice on Thursday night – Friday on Friday in Spain – to try to sign the rematch, this time in enemy territory. Who does not know if it will be is Trump himself, who in the White House has already gone to the Super Bowl and the 500 Miles of Daytona. At least, he has been invited by Guerin, aware that there is no better showcase for hockey than this party heated with the presence of the president. “We would love to be among the public,” he said. “We have a costume full of American and proud players and coaches.”

One thing agrees to the two countries: this is phenomenal for hockey. “This sport is now in a better place for what happened the other day,” said Canadian coach Jon Cooper. “It’s a dream scenario,” added the rival player, Matt Boldy. «It is the desired confrontation. For them. For us. For TV, surely too ».