Even though the 2026 World Cup has not yet arrived, Spain is already preparing to host the Cup in 2030. In that edition, the matches will be shared between the Iberian country, Morocco and Portugal, but there will also be action in Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina. Without a doubt, an atypical World Cup that already has its first venues determined pending confirmation from FIFA.

In the centenary of the World Cup, Spain will have a leading role with eleven venues agreed with the other two countries that will act as main hosts. Originally, 13 were to be presented but no agreement was reached regarding the timeframe for the adaptation of the venues.

Madrid and Barcelona, ​​with two venues each

Initially, the two venues that were left out of the Spanish government’s plan for the proposal submitted to FIFA were Vigo and Valencia, home to two iconic teams in the local league. Now, only 9 cities will host the matches played in the eleven venues chosen for the international event.

The cities with the most venues will be the two most recognized in the world of football: Madrid and Barcelona. On the one hand, the Spanish capital will be present with the Metropolitano andThe Santiago Bernabeu which will also host the final of that year’s World Cup; Barcelona will have the Camp Nou and the RCDE Stadium.

It has a capacity of almost 100,000 spectators and is currently undergoing renovation. Photo:iStock Share

Seven other cities will each have one venue: Bilbao (San Mamés), San Sebastián (Anoeta), A Coruña (Riazor), Zaragoza (Romareda), Seville (La Cartuja), Málaga (Rosaleda) and the Gran Canaria Stadium. If the proposals from Vigo and Valencia are accepted, the stadiums would be Balaídos and Mestalla, respectively.

The 2030 World Cup, with matches in six cities and three continents

As previously mentioned, the 2030 World Cup will follow the trend of being held in multiple countries. In 2026, it will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada with neighboring countries as the main players. However, 4 years after this event, the number will rise to 6 with 3 matches in South America.

The main venues for the World Cup will be Portugal, Spain and Morocco but due to the commemoration of the 100 years of the tournament, a match will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. This, for being the first finalists and the only venue that was established at that time, respectively.

This edition of the World Cup will be played between June 8 and July 21, 2030, and preparations are being made six years before it begins.