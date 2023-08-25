The residents of the Kuzhenkino village, in western Russia, recorded this Wednesday how the plane owned by Wagner’s owner, Yevgueni Prigozhin, was shaken in a practically vertical fall in its last seconds before hitting the ground. The fuselage left behind a trail of smoke. The device had taken off from Moscow for St. Petersburg with 10 people on board, including Prigozhin. Everything went normally until 6:19 p.m. in Moscow, one hour less in mainland Spain. Then something happened to the apparatus. For 32 seconds it ascended and descended violently as if trying to escape fate. Then he disappeared from radar. And only his last images remained as testimony to the tragedy.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of all the victims. It is always a tragedy, ”said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, whom Wagner’s entourage has accused of the death of his leader. “I met Prigozhin a long time ago, in the early 1990s,” added the president, who described the businessman as “a man with a difficult destiny” who “made serious mistakes in life, but achieved the goals he needed, both for himself as those that I asked for the common cause”. The incident occurred two months after the mutiny that Prigozhin staged against the Kremlin. Then, armored columns headed for hours to Moscow, posing the greatest threat Putin has known in his more than two decades in power.

It is not yet known with certainty what killed Prigozhin and Wagner’s leadership (besides two pilots and a flight attendant) but both the US intelligence services and some Russian media point to an attack on the plane. In its preliminary analysis, Washington considers the possibility that there was a bomb on board or another form of sabotage. The plane crashed as a result of a plot to assassinate Prigozhin, but it does not appear to have been shot down by a surface-to-air missile, as social media channels close to Wagner had claimed, the Pentagon has claimed., reports Macarena Vidal Liy from washington.

President Joe Biden had declared on Wednesday in Nevada, where he is on vacation, that he was unaware of what had happened, but that he was not surprised. “Not many things happen in Russia that Putin is not behind,” he added.

The newspaper Kommersant public this Thursday that the experts in air accidents pointed out that the cause of the event “could be an explosion in the tail section of the plane, which detached itself from it.” Neighbors in the area told the Russian media that they heard two explosions before seeing how the device fell to the ground. Upon impact, the tanks became a ball of fire with almost unspent fuel since takeoff.

“An attack or an explosion on board caused the disaster,” added the analysts consulted by Kommersant. “The proof is the destruction of the commercial airplane in the air. Its tail section was found far from the crash site and numerous holes are visible on the wreckage, including the wing,” he added.

Moscow rejects any external analysis. “An investigation has been launched, a case has been opened, and the experts are working. I suggest focusing on the facts and not on what the Western media say,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov replied, when asked by presenter Pavel Zarubin.

“Technical and genetic tests are being carried out. It will take some time,” Putin said. “The head of the Investigative Committee [Alexánder Bastrykin] informed me this morning. They have already launched a preliminary investigation into the incident. It will be carried out completely to its end,” added the Kremlin chief. “We’ll see what the researchers say in the near future.”

charred remains

The Flightradar24 portal, specialized in commercial aviation, published its data from the last moments of the Embraer Legacy 600 in which Prigozhin died, according to Putin himself. The remains of all the victims were so charred and damaged that the morgue in the town of Tver, where they were transferred this Thursday, sent biological samples from the corpses to Moscow for genetic analysis.

The plane, registration RA-02795, took off from an airfield located northwest of the Russian capital at 5:59 p.m. local time. 11 minutes later, it reached 8,500 meters above sea level and continued in level flight until 18:19. Then something capsized the aircraft in its last recorded 32 seconds.

“Vertical speed dropped dramatically and the aircraft descended briefly before climbing to a maximum altitude of 30,000 feet. Then it descended again to approximately 8,382 meters, and rose again to 8,930 meters ”, collects the Flightradar24 report. Then began a dizzying fall. “The latest data was received at 15:20:14 and shows an altitude of 6,012 meters,” adds the portal.

The head of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzán Kadírov, took more than 24 hours to pronounce on the event. “He did not see or did not want to see the full picture of what is happening in the country. I asked him to put personal ambitions aside for matters of the utmost national importance. Everything else could be decided later, but he was like that,” said the Chechen leader.

Who has not made any demonstration is someone very close to Prigozhin: the Belarusian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko. Lukashenko, who mediated between Putin and the mercenary during the June 23-24 riot, personally guaranteed the safety of Wagner’s owner in exchange for ending his rebellion.

The Belarusian president, who has not commented on the tragedy, congratulated Ukraine on its independence day. “After gaining independence more than three decades ago, our countries have chosen independent paths for their development and building the future, so we must create secure opportunities for dignified coexistence throughout the region. We must use the courage of our neighborhood to end the confrontation,” Lukashenko said as Putin’s war in Ukraine has now completed its first year and a half.

