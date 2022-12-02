Today, on the occasion of the FIM Annual General Meeting in Rimini, Jorge Viegas was re-elected President of the FIM after his candidacy was officially confirmed with 99% of the votes cast by the National Federations present. Jorge Viegas’ new mandate follows the success of his first four-year mandate.

Prior to taking up his role as President of the FIM in 2018, Viegas had already held various roles within the FIM over a long period, starting as a member and president of the FIM Promotion Commission in 1992, before being appointed Vice-President of the FIM for several terms between 1996 and 2014. He also served for several terms as a member of the FIM Council and was a member of TAD in Portugal and the Portuguese Olympic Committee.

Reflecting on his re-election, Viegas said: “I am very grateful for the continued support I have received and for the Federations who felt I deserved their vote. The past four years have been an extraordinary journey, only made possible thanks to the incredible team I’ve worked with. I can never express gratitude enough for their motivation, helpfulness and friendship, they truly are my family.”

“I must also thank the National Federations and the CONU for the extraordinary results we have achieved together, thanks to the shared objectives, the joint hard work and above all the great collaboration. I am lucky to work with each of you and my best wishes is to continue to look after you in the future”.

Viegas’ relationship with two wheels began when he first raced motocross in 1974, before transitioning into circuit racing with some success, including participating in several Grands Prix in the 250cc class and the 24 Hours of Le Mans . After working for several years as a journalist, in 1990 he founded and became President of the Portuguese Federation (FNM / FMP) and was subsequently appointed by the Portuguese government as President of the Estoril Circuit.

Viegas concluded by saying: “We have already developed many initiatives in relation to the 120th anniversary of the FIM in 2024, we can now start planning and implementing these initiatives along with the many other plans we have for the next four years and hopefully beyond.” .