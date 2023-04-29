In a special conference held on the Saturday of the Spanish Grand Prix, Dorna Sports and the FIM unveiled the birth of a new championship: the FIM Women’s World Championship is the new all-female category that will be contested over three rounds in 2024 in Europe and will be an integral part of the Superbike World Championship.

The series will be a one-make championship, even if no constructor has been chosen. Hopefully the level of the bikes will be close to that of the Supersports. Unlike the FIM Women’s European Championship, which competes at Supersport 300 level, the Women’s World Championship is presented as a “final destination” for female riders, rather than a talent cup to help young girls progress.

FIM President Jorge Viegas said: “Since it is the first time ever that we start since 1904, next year we will start with the FIM Women’s World Championship. We have thought a lot, we have had many requests. As we already do in motocross, enduro and trials, next year we will create a women’s world championship on the track.Our goal is to have six races in Europe”.

“We have a one-make competition planned and we will try to have women from all over the world compete in this new championship. This competition will be organized as part of the Superbike World Championship. It’s a championship where we want women to be professionals, like in MotoGP. It’s not promotional, it’s not a step towards something else. It’s final. We want the women who race here, to live in this context, to be professionals. We will start maybe in March, April 2024″.

Jorge Viegas Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

FIM-sanctioned motorcycle racing has already celebrated a female world champion, with Ana Carrasco making history by winning the 2018 Supersport 300 World Championship. That makes the FIM’s decision to form a new all-female championship as a professional series strange. rather than as an intermediate step to help improve gender diversity in existing series such as MotoGP and WSBK.

Explaining this decision, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: “Personally we think the best way to start racing is when everyone has the same conditions. “This means that right now we are trying to reach the best female riders in the world and we understand that if you start competing between brands, between teams, between people who have money, you don’t look at who are the best female drivers in the world. That’s why we decided to have the same bikes for everyone, because it will show us what’s best. We will have a compromise for some races, and then we will see what the best chances are to continue.”

Dorna WSBK boss Gregorio Lavilla suggests that the Women’s World Championship could help improve the rider talent pool, declaring: “It is clear that there is a percentage, and they are percentages that we need to increase.

And to have more successful women, perhaps there hasn’t been a chance to be successful because there are certain requirements, the quality itself, especially when starting a sport, is not enough. So, the goal is to take that issue out of the equation, increase the percentage of riders we have and see where we end up.”