Trump’s tariff policy, geopolitical realignments about Ukraine, inflation sticky and the unknown rhythm of cuts in interest rates by the Federal Reserve have taken its toll to the markets this year. Especially to Americans, but also Europeans, who have begun to flirt In the last days with support levels whose perforation would raise the risk of seeing a correction that erases the profits accumulated since the beginning of the year.

In the specific case of Ibex 35 we talk about the 13,000 pointswhich are the minimum of last week. The Spanish selective has been eleven consecutive weeks managing to close on the minimums of the previous week and this series could be canceled this week if the loss of supports that starred yesterday is attended.

“Now, They already know that for this series to cancel the transfer of 13,000 must be confirmed at the end of next Fridaywhere we have an appointment with the weekly closure, “explains Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ECOTRADER. “This type of filter usually uses it when the assignment of a support takes place on Thursday and if they hurry on a Wednesday, but being on Tuesday I would cancel that series if the IBEX 35 closes a couple of sessions below 13,000,” the expert clarifies.

Strategic technical analysis of Ibex 35

An operational decision that could be key if today’s statements of the US President Donald Trump are taken into account, trying to reassure a round business table on the prospects of the economy and the measures that are taking to boost growth, which have favored the change of trend in the market this Wednesday.

The ‘lunge’ for the bullies in Eurostoxx

In the case of Eurostoxx 50, the current volatility and abrupt short -term movements have led him to confirm in the session of Tuesday a clear and powerful pattern of double roof -shaped turn in the form of the 5,550 points. A guideline that can also be seen in the main gala reference: CAC 40 and that binds to the aforementioned loss of last week that the IBEX 35 has starred.

“This reinforces the need to continue applying an accordion strategy: to reduce progressively exposure to avoid an additional predictable fall that could erase a good part of the profits of this start of the year, especially if at the close of this week the lost supports this Tuesday are not recovered,” says Cabrero.

The Alcist hopes They go through a market recovery before weekly closure, “but being on Tuesday I am not in favor of waiting for a weekly closure to make decisions and with Two daily closures under the 5,370 points of Eurostoxx 50 would already see with good eyes continue to reduce exposure“

And, with the assignment of that level the continental index enters a more corrective than consolidative dynamic, which raises falls towards at least the 5,180 points. And the risk is that he can return much of what he won at this beginning of the year, going to seek support to the old resistance zone, now support, of the 5,000/5,120 points.

Volatility has rebounded as never before in the last three years

The latest sessions of strong falls in stock markets (both in the American and European Stock Exchange) has also translated into nervousness for investors as the popularly known as the popular known as the known as the Fear index: The Vix. This index has shot this week to exceed the voltage levels lived in the late 2024exceeding the annual maximums and quoting above 27.3 points.

While it is true that this Wednesday the vix is ​​quoted with slight descents, which presage that the worst of the bass storm has already happened, it is also necessary that it still moves above the levels at which it closed last week, starring in thus Its fourth consecutive week of increases, something not seen in the market for three years. Specifically since March 2022, when the Fear index He moved above 36 points.