In the countdown there are less than the fingers of one hand left for the inauguration of the 26th Malaga Festival next Friday the 10th, so it is time to review the best that the event has prepared for us, which once again has in the official section its better showcase. A total of 20 films aspire to win the Biznagas de Oro of this edition -one for Spanish cinema and another for Latino-, to which must be added the opening and closing films out of competition. A priori, the first candidates for the award will come out of the first weekend, although this year the closing also promises a high-end finish. Here are our bets with the majority of dramas, some comedy and a couple of ‘thrillers’:

‘Someone to take care of me’ The debut of Élvira Lindo, together with Daniela Féjerman, with the story of three actresses









Although out of competition, the debut filmmaker’s return to Malaga in style with the inaugural film has aroused many expectations. And I say back because Elvira Lindo was already in the first edition of the festival back in 1998 as the screenwriter of that year’s big winner, ‘The first night of my life’, and a few years later with the adaptations of her famous character ‘Manolito Glasses’. The director thing seemed a matter of time and that’s how she has been together with another acquaintance from the official section, the filmmaker Daniela Ferjerman. Both signed ‘Someone who takes care of me’, a drama of feelings that is screened out of competition with the story of three actresses, grandmother, mother and daughter, and the evolution of interpretation from one generation to another. Attention to the cast: Magüi Mira, Emma Suárez and Aura Garrido.

‘motherland’ A story from Galicia to Malaga, via Berlin

Among the films that come to us from the Berlinale is Álvaro Gago’s debut film, ‘Matria’, who has managed to turn his eponymous short into a feature film that tells us about the family, women and working conditions in the localities Galician maritime Ramona, a forty-year-old woman, juggles multiple jobs to stay afloat and provide education for her daughter Estrella de ella, who nonetheless has plans of her own. A film starring an unknown person in these parts, the Galician María Vázquez, who carries the weight of the film. Attentive.

‘truce(s)’ A story of heartbreak set at the Malaga Festival

On Saturday the 11th, an unpublished film opens in the official section: a story set in the Malaga Festival itself. Entitled ‘Tregua(s)’, it is Mario Hernández’s directorial debut and tells an anti-love story between a screenwriter and an actress who maintain a parallel and intermittent relationship over time. Behind the backs of their respective partners and when work brings them back together, they continue their idyll. After a year away, the Malaga event gives them a new opportunity, although this time something changes. The actress Bruna Cusí -she has three films in the official section this year- and Salva Reina from Malaga -also a co-producer of the film- are that couple of part-time lovers. The screening of the film at the Cervantes also coincides with the award ceremony for the Retrospective award to the director Alberto Rodríguez. Two in one.

‘Rebellion’ Chronicle of the greatest salsa singer in Colombia

Among those that arrive quietly at the festival is a unique biopic of the Colombian salsa singer Joe Arroyo, an idol in his country. Considered a musical genius, the artist and composer is the great character to discover in this film by José Luis Rugeles that goes beyond the portrait of the winner of numerous gold records to follow the man to his most intimate depths to the beat of his soul tormented by his great love: music. A claustrophobic tape that bears the title of that hymn to the black Latin American race descended from African slaves signed by this author: ‘La rebellion’.

‘The enchanted/Les encantats’ Laia Costa and Elena Trapé, two winners who come back for more









The return of a Biznaga de Oro winner always arouses attention. This is the case of this film by Elena Trapé who, after becoming known with the generational drama ‘Las distancias’, returns with a story about a woman who moves to a town in the Pyrenees after her divorce and has to face her first separation of his four-year-old daughter who is going to spend a few days with her father. The latest winner of the interpretation award in Malaga and the Goya, Laia Costa, stars in this story of women and family that, curiously, can almost seem like a plot extension of her character from last year in the award-winning ‘Cinco lobitos’ .

‘A not so simple life’ Félix Viscarret also wants to repeat Biznaga de Oro









What has been said for Elena Trapé is valid for Félix Viscarret. The return of the winner of the Biznaga de Oro with ‘Bajo las estrellas’ (2007) is well worth the attention. And more with a film that has a certain autobiographical and generational tone with the story of a forty-year-old architect and father of young children who feels that he is wasting time in the park and the train of the successful working life that he always dreamed of and in his job he thinks he is running out of his children’s childhood. Good cast with Miki Esparbé, Ana Polvorosa and Mike Esparbé.

‘The good companies’ A story in the Basque Country and it is not about terrorism









The actress Silvia Munt returns to the festival to show her latest work as a director, ‘The good companies’, a story set in the Basque Country at the beginning of democracy. No, although it may seem like it, it is not a film about ETA or terrorism, but a story starring a 16-year-old girl who joins the air of change in the country and collaborates with women who try to make feminism and legalization visible. abortion.

‘The Fantastic Case of the Golem’ The most geeky film in the official section









Fans of geek cinema also have their film this year with the debut feature of the duo Burnin’ Percebes, who have surrounded themselves with a great cast (Brays Efe, Bruna Cusí, Luis Tosar, Anna Castillo, Roberto Álamo, Tito Valverde) for this debut loaded with cinephilia and comic influence. A comedy with a fantastic point that starts at a party in which David rushes off a terrace and disintegrates before the gaze of his friend Juan de él. Shocked by the death of his colleague, he sees how no one present seems affected by the event.

‘20,000 species of bees’ Film with girl blessed by the Berlinale

Undoubtedly, one of the films highlighted in this edition. After the prize at the Berlinale for its young and charming protagonist, Sofía Otero, this film tells a family story of the kind that touches the heart and conscience and that always tends to have good results in Malaga. On this occasion, Urresola’s debut feature stars an eight-year-old trans girl who does not recognize herself in the name of Aitor that she had as a baby, but in Cocó. Returning to her grandmother’s house in the summer will mean a moment of change for her and her entire family.

‘The penalty’ The nightmare of the disappearance of a child

Between the ‘thriller’ and the drama, the Chilean director Mathías Bize arrives ready to make our seats too small with ‘El castiño’, the story of parents who lose their adopted son in the woods. An apparent ‘thriller’ that slips into drama when the boy’s mother admits that she doesn’t want the child to appear. A film that promises to make an impact, as the filmmaker himself did last year in Malaga with another tape of episodes on the pandemic that included a passage on child abuse: ‘Private messages’.

‘Upon Entry’ When the trip enters the labyrinth of customs

Drama and psychological ‘thriller’ are mixed in this film about the nobody’s world that is airport customs. A space in which rights are diminished, especially if you have Latino surnames in the US. That is the background of this film by debuting tandem Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez that narrates the stormy arrival of Diego, a Venezuelan urban planner, and Elena, dancer from Barcelona, ​​to Newark with their approved visas to start a new life. Without knowing the reason they are retained and taken to a room.