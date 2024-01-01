













From some common suspects, which everyone is sure to expect, to some possible hidden gems. Here are some that you should keep on your radar in case you want to combine all your visits to the cinema to become a special guest.

Our most anticipated films of 2024

Argylle is one of the original and striking films of 2024

Director Matthew Vaughn is responsible for some of the craziest action movies in recent years. He is the director behind films such as the trilogy kingsman, Kicks-Ass and X Men First generation. In 2024 he will be back with the film Argylle.

Source: Universal Pictures

This tells the story of a novelist of spy books who has unknowingly inspired acts of espionage in real life.. The film sounds like it will be crazy fun and has very beloved actors, as it will star Henry Cavill and John Cen. It premieres on February 2 in case it already caught your attention.

Dune Part 2 could be one of the most striking of 2024

Frank Herbert's novel Dune has earned a place in collective culture and many were looking forward to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation. This was split into two films, with the first becoming a critical favorite. In 2024 we will have the second part and it could be even better.

Source: Warner Bros.

Although critics loved the first one, some audience members felt that it was heavy and dialogue-heavy at times. With Dune Part 2, Its director assured that the parts with more action will come, since we already skipped the preamble. If we let ourselves be carried away by the advances, we believe that he is correct. It premieres on March 15 so you can mark your calendars.

Godzilla will still be active in movies in 2024

In 2023 Godzilla Minus One became one of the king of the kaiju's most successful films. Possibly the monster's streak continues with the premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Since, as the name says, it will return with other of the most beloved monsters in popular culture,

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures.

We know that the 'Monsterverse' movies have not been the best nor have they treated Godzilla very well. However, The confrontation with Kong already gave us more of the kaiju vs kaiju chaos that we are looking for so much with these films and maybe this sequel will give us even more. It premieres on April 12, 2024.

Deadpool 3 could give us the true multiverse of madness

Ever since Marvel said their movies will deal with the multiverse, fans have been waiting for them to take advantage of it. However so far they haven't done much outside of Spider–Man and different variations of Maria Rambeau. But this may change with Deadpool 3

Source: Disney

The behind-the-scenes images already showed us that the mercenary will travel to the past of the Marvel films. We even already know that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will have a presence in the film, which already makes us expect cameos from other heroes of the past. Maybe this should have been the one they called 'The Multiverse of Madness' and not Doctor Strange's. It premieres on July 26, 2024

Joker: Folie a Deux could prove that there is room for musicals in comic book movies

The first film of joker It was a success that once again showed that great and profound films can be made based on comic book characters. Therefore, its sequel is highly anticipated and will also come with a rather curious twist. Its director confirmed that it will be a musical.

Source: Warner Bros.

While the idea may turn many off, it's honestly interesting what could happen. After all, we don't remember any movie based on comics that was also a musical. This along with the presence of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn has us interested in the sequel. We'll see on October 4 if it manages to make us fans of musicals or if it fails in the attempt.

