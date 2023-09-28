Promotional posters for ‘Tótem’ and ‘The North Over the Void’.

The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) has announced, through a statement, its two contenders to compete for the Oscars and the Goya awards, the two prestigious awards from the United States and Spain, respectively. Totem, by director Lila Avilés, has been chosen to represent Mexico and will seek to achieve the nomination in the category of Best International Film in the awards organized by its counterpart from the neighboring country to the north. While The north over the voidby director Alejandra Márquez Abella, will be the film that will seek to be among the finalists in the Best Ibero-American Film category of the recognition organized by its counterpart in the European nation.

The Election Committee was made up of 264 members representing all cinematographic disciplines, who had the opportunity to see the registered films and subsequently voted through an electronic voting platform developed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico. The final results were certified before a notary public.

Totem, co-produced by Mexico, Denmark and France, tells the story of Sol, a seven-year-old girl who spends the day at her grandfather’s house helping with the preparations for a surprise party for her father. Little by little everything begins to become more chaotic, fracturing the family foundations. This second feature film by Avilés after The chambermaid, The film, which won the Platinum Award for Best Film in 2020 and was also Mexico’s candidate for the Oscar in 2019, has already had an international journey with recognition at the Bucharest and Beijing festivals. In Berlin, she was one of the candidates for the Golden Bear, which was finally won by French documentary filmmaker Nicolas Philibert with Sur l’Adamant. However, he did not leave empty-handed and won the award in the Ecumenical Jury Competition.

For its part, The north over the void takes as inspiration the real case of Alejo Garza Tamez, a businessman and hunter who was murdered while trying to protect his lands from a criminal organization. Beyond narrating this event, the director takes the opportunity to reflect on masculinity and the way in which patriarchy has permeated the construction of Mexican families. Márquez Abella’s third feature film has just won the award for Best Feature Film at the last edition of the Morelia Film Festival and won two statuettes at the Ariel Awards, Best Male Performance and the great recognition of the night for Best Film. .

Both films will have to go through a selection process, in which they are chosen by the Committee of each of the awards, whose members select by secret ballot the five official candidates and finalists from the shortlist of each corresponding category.

On nine occasions the films selected by the AMACC have been nominated by the US Academy. The most recent were beautifulin 2011, by the filmmaker born in the capital Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and in 2007, The Pan’s Labyrinth, by Guillermo del Toro from Jalisco. In 2019, for the first time, Mexico won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, for the film Rome by Alfonso Cuarón.

At the Goya, Mexico has won three awards for Best Ibero-American Film. First in 1987 with What matters is living, by Luis Alcoriza; later in 1995 with The alley of miracles, by Jorge Fons. His last award from the Spanish prize was in 2019, in which Romestarring Yalitza Aparicio, was also declared the winner.

