The films “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig and “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan, which were released worldwide, can be released in Russian distribution in August. On July 21, Izvestia was told about this in the Kinokvartal cinema chain.

“They will be tentatively in August,” the network said.

The words of colleagues were also confirmed in the Grand Cinema in Fryazino near Moscow: here “they will try to get films in a couple of weeks.”

As explained to Izvestia in a number of cinemas, there are now logistical difficulties with the supply of Hollywood films – in particular, Prime Cinema in Zyuzino does not have any information about when Barbie and Oppenheimer will arrive, and in Kinokvartal the delay is explained by difficulties with the distribution company, from which the network purchases films for unofficial distribution.

“So far, cancelled. The rental company, from whom we buy the film, for some reason has canceled the deal for the time being, ”said one of the cinemas, who wished to remain anonymous.

The 2023 releases Barbie and Oppenheimer are the most anticipated movie releases this summer. A film about a popular doll starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is a kind of satire on the patriarchal way of life and draws attention to the problems of an existential crisis.

In turn, “Oppenheimer” is a biopic about the American physicist, the “father” of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy. This film also has an all-star cast: Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh.

On July 13, it was reported that actors Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Rami Malek and Emily Blunt left the London premiere of Oppenheimer in support of the strike announced in Hollywood. Movie stars came to the event at Leicester Square in central London, but left the screening after the strike was announced. Nolan then said that everyone went to write posters for the protest.

The July 14 strike was started in the United States by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.