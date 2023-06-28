Tense silence in the Los Mateos neighborhood. Sony Pictures shoots from Monday night scenes from the third installment of ‘Venom’, the popular anti-hero of Marvel comics. Half the neighborhood is forbidden to speak because he is employed as security for the film and they want to avoid leaks of the filming at all costs. Also possible robberies, as happened during the recording of Terminator five years ago when the Local Police arrested two minors for stealing a suitcase with filming material. On this occasion, the production company has hired the neighbors, who control the neighborhood and its peculiarities like no other, so that there are no unpleasant surprises.

The rest are waiting for a depressed neighborhood like Los Mateos, with high rates of unemployment, school dropouts and social exclusion, to be back in the media spotlight and serve as the setting for a Sony Pictures blockbuster with Tom Hardy as the protagonist. But there are also those who live with their backs turned to filming, watching their cocks, hanging out with friends and watching their favorite manga series al fresco, like José ‘without surnames’ who doesn’t care about this film with no known title yet. «I forget everything. I have a very bad memory, and more when the Police ask me ». This is Los Mateos: as authentic and diverse as that Mexico that the production company recreates in the sequel that follows ‘Venom: There will be a slaughter’.

The courtyard of the Nuestra Señora del Mar school, in the adjacent Santa Lucía neighborhood, serves as a garage for vehicles that provide additional services to the production company such as catering and driverless truck rental. In the front garden, team personnel walked around nine o’clock on Tuesday night a dozen dogs that participate in the filming. They say they do not understand Spanish and their language, presumably English, they refuse to speak it to the media. The law of silence.

Set elements installed in the Los Mateos neighborhood.





An altar in the name of Guadalupe



But the action took place this Tuesday night in the upper part of the neighborhood, in the vicinity of the Plaza Mayor and the slope of Perico ‘El cojo’. The streets decorated in the likeness of a Mexican town, with an altar and its Virgin of Guadalupe, posters of missing persons, old rancheras that came to explode -for which a team of firefighters was prepared-, and even a kind of hostess club. . The plot of this Tuesday was special because the appearance of the British actor Tom Hardy was expected, which intensified the security efforts to keep the curious away, including the media. Even so, there were admirers of the actor from ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Max Mad: Fury Road’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Legend’ who did not want to miss the opportunity to try to see his idol up close. «I love it and I would be very excited to see it. The fact that I am in Cartagena already excites me, “said Marina Herrera, who came from Los Dolores with her mother and some of her friends to the filming set.

The deployment of cranes, spotlights and set assemblies spread throughout the neighborhood, as well as the employees of the production company who prepare the scenes and sets against the clock every day. The preparations began weeks ago and once this is over, it will take time to pick up everything to continue recording in Calblanque.

«There are more than forty non-professional security guards in the neighborhood who are receiving almost one hundred euros per day. For us it is an incentive. We do not let anyone from outside the neighborhood prowl the area, “one of the extra employees told LA VERDAD who, due to confidentiality, cannot reveal his name.

Among the most critical voices is that of the neighbor Rafa Ortiz. «This is not even bread for today. What would truly be a shock to Los Mateos is the restoration of the Castillo de los Moros». The hill also stars in some of the scenes.

From Tabernas to Calblanque



Before landing in Los Mateos, the rival anti-hero from ‘Spider Man’ passed through the Tabernas Desert, in Almería. There, Tom Hardy trained at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu club. According to some neighbors who are not prohibited from speaking, part of the team is staying in La Manga, they have filled several days to eat La Marina, in Santa Lucía, and at night they meet at the social venue. They point out that the actor also trains in the first school of this sport in the port city. Confidentiality contracts do not allow neighbors to reveal more data.

Secrets aside, what is a reality is the enthusiasm with which the López Acosta family is experiencing the filming. “I’ll go see this movie at the cinema, like the rest, because I like the saga and my neighborhood comes out,” said Víctor Manuel, the eldest son of the family, proudly. For Josefa, the mother, it is “something positive for the neighborhood, which gives life and also makes us known.”