Fiction returns to Latina in a Peruvian-Colombian co-production, entitled ‘Los otros libertadores’, whose recordings came to an end this week. Andrés Santamaría, a Colombian producer who worked on stories that conquered the continent such as ‘Pasión de gavilanes’, ‘Doña Bárbara’, ‘El zorro’, among others, takes part in this production, along with his countryman, the director Agustín Restrepo and the Peruvian Ivett Gallegos, as executive producer.

‘The other liberators’, whose main locations were the Museum of Santo Domingo and Quinta Heeren, will be released in July, of course, in connection with the celebration that commemorates the 200 years of the proclamation of the independence of our country.

The scripts ready for a year will tell the stories of Mariano Melgar, Túpac Amaru, José Olaya, Micaela Bastidas, Mateo Pumacahua and María Parado de Bellido. The photos that accompany this note correspond to the chapter dedicated to María Parado de Bellido, one of the martyrs of our independence, born in Huamanga in 1777. She and her children acted as couriers for the patriot army in the Huamanga region, and their main mission it consisted of accounting for the movements of the royalist troops.

The role of Parado de Bellido falls to the Ayacucho actress Magaly Solier, whose film works have continued to premiere despite the pandemic, the most recent The Saint of the Impossible by Swiss director Marc Wilkins, who in recent February participated in the Festival of Miami cinema. With Solier, there is the actress Jackie Vásquez, who gives life to Ventura Ccalamaqui, a Huamanguina heroine too, who in 1814 rose up in front of the Spanish army in Ayacucho.

The other liberators.

“They invited me to participate in the story of María Parado de Bellido. I’m very happy. I salute that you want to make fiction again and what better than with a beautiful and ambitious production. The recordings have been in film format, where each episode has had between one and two weeks of filming ”, says Jackie, with extensive experience in film, theater and television.

“The recordings have been made with great care. We have felt protected. The production has taken care of all the details, tests before and after. The protocols to the maximum ”, says the actress whose last work on the big screen was Django, in the name of the son.

On alternating with the protagonist of The scared teat, he pointed out that it was a pleasant experience. “Nice to share with her, super pretty. In my case, I did not know her, I had never worked with her, I only had references to her work, knowing her personally and sharing with Magaly was very cool. It was a welcome revelation. She has been a great companion, all the time present on stage, giving her best ”.

The episode of María Parado de Bellido was filmed in a week and Carlos Galiano, Roberto Moll, Diego Salinas, Nicolás Osorio, Irene Eyzaguirre, Miguel Medina, among others, also took part.

