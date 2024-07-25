According to the criteria of

The beginning of the story places Mexico as a fundamental protagonistsince the meteorite that will explode against the earth, called 114 Cassandracan be seen from the Baja California Peninsula. On the other hand, the solution to the problem is on a doctor’s computer, which It is also in Mexico, but he dies and his assistant needs cross the border to share the trajectory of the meteorite.

The film starring Christopher Lloyd, best known for his portrayal of Dr. Emmett Brown, in Back to the Future, and directed by Daniel Lehmancan be viewed for free on the YouTube video platform.

Meteor is a duo of 2009 science fiction films which presents an apocalyptic scenario where a huge meteor called Cassandra, is heading to impact the Earth after a comet disrupted their peaceful path away from the planet. Amidst chaos and despair, A group of characters are forced to join forces to try to save humanity.

The peninsula where the film begins Photo:Istock Share

Where is this peninsula of Mexico?

As the name suggests, the Lower Peninsula of California It is located at northwest of mexicobordered to the north by the United States and is approximately 760 miles (1,220 km) long and 25 to 150 miles (40 to 240 km) wide. Its location among so much water, has made many tourists decide to visit it.

In the southern part of the peninsula, You can do different activities such as whale watching, visiting the islands, the utopia of the missions, the riches of the Vizcaíno desert or the microclimates of the San Francisco mountain range.