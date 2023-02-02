It is July 2017 as Only decent people will be broadcast on NPO3. During the film, Imanuelle Grives and I start texting each other at the same time. She was the protagonist in the film adaptation of my debut novel.

On WhatsApp I write: This is really no longer possible.

She replies: I saw pieces and turned it off. It was very strange.

I believe it was during an explicit and cartoonish sex scene where the breasts and buttocks flew through the screen.

We are now more than five years later, the film premiered more than ten years ago, in October 2012. The only times I think about the film adaptation now are at high school lectures, where students have a greater interest in films than books. To their questions I answer that I don’t know a writer who thinks the film adaptation is better than his own book. And that I wasn’t really involved in the film adaptation, but I did play a small role in it.

Why did Imanuelle and I think the movie was dated five years ago?

In my bookcase, the novel and the DVD are side by side. You can do different things with the same story. On the back cover of the book is this text: “At Amsterdam’s Barlaeus Gymnasium, David Samuels was dating Naomi, a girl who was just like him: good conversation at the champagne parties of the elite in Oud-Zuid. Now David is 21 and looking. He is Jewish but his black hair makes him look like a Moroccan. Does he belong to the Dutch or to the people they call immigrants? Does Rowanda, the Bijlmer queen who almost bites off his ear with two gold teeth, make David happy, or should he be with Naomi?”

The DVD reads: “David is a man with a remarkable mission: to find a ghetto fabulous queen with big tits and a fat ass. His parents and friends think he’s crazy, but David continues his quest undaunted. This leads him to the Bijlmer, where he seems to be disappointed after a number of wild adventures. Will David ever find his ideal woman, a big dark sex goddess with booty and brains?”

No black perspective

What is the difference between my book and the movie? I think there are two kinds of scenes in this movie that seem the most dated: those that talk about the differences between population groups and the sex scenes. Of course they were also in the book, but it consisted of almost three hundred pages, in which there was room for context. The book also described those big black buttocks and breasts, as well as the conversations about origin and ethnicity. But hopefully it was clearer that the protagonist wanted to rebel against the environment in which he grew up, where big black buttocks and breasts were not a common ideal of beauty.

In the movie the story was shown as it was, in my book I tried to describe why it happened that way. Another difference: in the picture, certain scenes, such as group sex in a cellar box, are harder and more in your face then on paper.

In a review NRC of the TV series disaster flightat the end of last year Only decent people “a 2012 romantic-racist comedy”. Media editor Wilfred Takken wrote: “A constant starting point of films and series about the neighborhood is the ‘Bijlmersafari’: a mostly white outsider discovers the neighborhood as a wonderful, exotic place.”

Certainly in a country with the history of the Netherlands, I would not call a Jew like myself white, nor would one of the other protagonists in the film, Géza Weisz. We are Jewish. Not black, but not white either. If we were white, our ancestors wouldn’t have been killed. But what Takken wrote further is correct: it was certainly not a film from a black perspective and apart from a few black and Jewish actors, the makers were white.

Start at the bottom of the stairs

Only: it is easy to judge 2012 from 2023. It seems like a short time ago, but it was still a different world. In 2012, newspapers such as NRC written about stories from a black perspective. It was not until a year later, in 2013, that a broad social discussion about Zwarte Piet started in the Netherlands; it became considered completely normal to parade down the street painted black every year in November and December.

In 2018 I spoke to Werner Kolf, one of the actors who made his feature film debut in Only decent people.

I could agree with his reasoning that the film was not good, but that you have to start somewhere – especially if there is no tradition of cinema that asks how we live together in this country, with all the current inhabitants.

And you can’t expect it to be right at the top of the stairs, you have to start at the bottom and work your way up in small steps. I’m not sure if Imanuelle Grives played the first leading role for a black woman in a Dutch audience film, but ten years ago there weren’t many other opportunities for actresses like her. I suspect that not only would Imanuelle look at this role differently today, she also has more options now than she had back then.

Scene off Only decent people (2012).

Photo Pief Weyman



In 2012 Only decent people the best-visited film in the Netherlands for three weeks. At film producer Topkapi they told me how wildly enthusiastic the management of the Amsterdam cinema Tuschinski was: never before had screens full of black visitors laughed so hard at a film. At the time, it was the best-attended cinema film of all time in Suriname. What we then thought was uncomplicated humor about how the different population groups in the Netherlands live together, we now look at it differently.

America

In this country we have adopted many cultural changes from our big brother America. Joking about origin: in 2023 there will be all kinds of unwritten rules about the conditions under which this can happen. Who makes the joke, in what terms and is it about their own ethnicity or that of another group? In 2012, that filter was less clearly present. We look at the world differently now than we did ten years ago: America has taken us by the hand, whether we like it or not.

An American film with a similar story appeared on Netflix last week. You People is a comedy about a Jewish man and a black woman who start dating – how do their families and environment react to this? This could also be a description of my book, with the addition that the leading role was played by a Jew who looked like a Moroccan. And now, in the very country where they invented the new strict cultural rules, a film with a similar scenario is being released.

Both leading roles are played by little Jewish men: in the Netherlands Géza Weisz, in America Jonah Hill. In both cases, it concerns a Jewish young man with an obsessive interest in black culture, but they have never known a black woman. Then a lady crosses their path who has never been with a white man.

Judge less

You can put the scenarios side by side. They come from different neighborhoods and backgrounds in Amsterdam and Los Angeles and meet each other’s parents, in scenes that stand out for their great discomfort. They bid each other over which was worse: slavery or the Holocaust. In You People is added to the conflict that the black family has converted to Islam. In the closing scenes of both films, they dance together.

Then the differences. The American version is contemporary, humor and language have been adapted to modern times. The creators are Kenya Barris (black) and Jonah Hill (Jewish). And perhaps the most important difference: in You People both groups focus on their own little world and venture less to make statements or judgments about population groups to which they do not belong. Things get really exciting, especially with the discussion about slavery versus the Holocaust.

Just like the Dutch version You People a romantic comedy with some very funny scenes and a happy ending. It also made me long for the next step in the Dutch staircase for films about how we live together today. If I may shamelessly end with an advertisement for my own goods: my novel Solomon’s judgment from 2019 would not be unsuitable for that.