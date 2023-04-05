Los Angeles (USA), Apr 5 (EFE).- The most famous plumber in video games jumps to the big screen with Super Mario Bros.a story of brotherhood that drives “never give up” when it comes to fulfilling dreams, considered the American actor chris pratt in an interview with EFE.

“Sometimes it’s viewed negatively to be someone who never gives up, but (in the film) it ends up being a positive move,” said Pratt, who voices the lead in the now-released film.

recognized environment

in the video game Super Mario Bros.the short and mustachioed Mario saved countless times Princess peach from the clutches of the wicked Bowserthrough the consoles of thousands of players around the world.

In the film, the plumber will have to go through complicated paths this time to rescue his brother. luiguifrom whom he was separated when they were both accidentally transported by a mysterious pipe to a magical kingdom.

Charlie Day gives life to Luigui in fictionthe lanky character remembered for his characteristic hat and green shirt and also for being the character granted to the second player within the video game.

Both Day and Pratt reminiscent of the franchise, created by Nintendo in 1983, as a fundamental part of their childhood and they confess that curiously in real life, before being part of the tape, they used to choose the same characters that they now had the opportunity to embody as game characters.

“I was Luigui, I always had to be the second player,” he said dayswhile Pratt confessed that he believes that playing for more than 34 years has given him “a master’s degree in Super Mario“.

“I started playing when I was nine years old and since then I never stopped,” he said. Pratt.

For days it was a surprise that he was cast as part of the film: “You never imagined that you would have the chance to play such iconic characters.”

And he assured that one of the things he learned from the characters in the film produced by Illumination in association with Nintendo and Universal Pictureswas having the ability to “dream big.”

“Mario and Luigi They are dreamers, they both have a big dream, and together they teach that you must stick to them and face all obstacles,” he said.

The film, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenicwas supervised by Nintendo and revives landscapes, settings and sounds that will transport fans of the franchise to the well-known world of Mario Bros. and to an eighties environment guided by the soundtrack.

Also, just like in the video game, Mario He will transform into a small flying raccoon in the Tanooki suit, as well as a nimble cat, a giant man, a miniature man, and even an invincible being upon reaching the coveted shining star.

He will also have to dodge bullets, destroy bony figures and get hold of the mushrooms that inhabit the fantastic world in which he finds himself immersed, with Yoshi, the friendly green dinosaur, notably absent from the film.

real and magical world

In the cast is also present Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black, in the role of the evil Bowser, Seth Rogen, as Donkey Kongamong others.

“The characters have more than one dimension, it’s amazing to see Peach being a hero, or seeing more aspects of Bowserand it’s amazing to also get to the emotional core of Mario and Luigi“, commented days.

In addition, the film will transport viewers to the life that both brothers had in Brooklyn (New York, USA) before being abducted to the magical world and will show, among other things, their cultural roots.

“The characters have been around for several decades and we don’t know much about them. Now we’re filling in the gaps,” he said. Pratt.

As fans of the video game, both Pratt as days they feel satisfied with the result of the film and consider that it will be well received even by the most exquisite followers.