French cinema brings a cinematographic gem to Peruvian screens: 'Anatomy of a fall', or 'Anatomy of a Fall' in English, directed by Justine Triet and starring the talented Sandra Huller. This film, which has captured the attention of international critics and has been nominated for five 2024 Oscars, including best film, along with 'Oppenheimer', is preparing for its grand premiere in theaters in Peru. The film stands out for its intriguing plot and masterful performances, especially that of Hüller, who is already considered a favorite for the best actress award.

'Anatomy of a Fall' delves into the story of Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a German writer whose life turns upside down when her husband dies under mysterious circumstances. The film explores the investigation into her death and Sandra's subsequent trial for murder, unraveling a complex web of secrets, lies and emotions. The narrative, full of twists and tensions, takes the viewer on an emotional journey through Sandra's turbulent relationship and her enigmatic personality, showing a unique facet of contemporary European cinema.

Trailer for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

When will 'Anatomy of a Fall' be released in Peru?

The long-awaited premiere of 'Anatomy of a Fall' in Peru it will take place this Thursday, February 1. Peruvian moviegoers will have the opportunity to enjoy this masterpiece in several cinemas in the country.

What is the film 'Anatomy of a Fall', nominated for the 2024 Oscar for best film, about?

'Anatomy of a Fall' is a psychological thriller that tells the life of Sandra, a writer whose husband dies under suspicious circumstances. The film addresses her investigation, her murder trial, and Sandra's fight to prove her innocence, while exploring themes of love, betrayal, and the complexity of human relationships.

The German Sandra Hüller, nominated for the 2024 Oscar for best actress. Photo: YouTube Photocapture

Where to watch the movie 'Anatomy of a Fall'?

The film 'Anatomy of a Fall' will be screened in several cinemas in Peru, such as Cineplanet, Cinépolis, Cinemark and UVK. For more information about schedules and theaters, those interested can visit the websites of these cinemas or follow the social networks of Diamond Films Perú.

Is 'Anatomy of a Fall' on Netflix?

At the moment, 'Anatomy of a Fall' is not available on Netflix. The film will be released exclusively in theaters, offering a unique cinematic experience.

The French film, 'Anatomy of a Fall' could be one of the big surprises at the 2024 Oscars. Photo: Multicines Balcazar

What do critics think about 'Anatomy of a Fall'?

Critics have praised 'Anatomy of a Fall' for its intelligent script, Justine Triet's impeccable direction and Sandra Hüller's stellar performance. The film has been acclaimed for its immersive narrative and its ability to keep the viewer in suspense.

In which Oscar categories has 'Anatomy of a Fall' been nominated?

'Anatomy of a Fall' has been nominated in five categories at the 2024 Oscars: best film, best director, best actress (Sandra Hüller), best original screenplay and best photography, consolidating itself as one of the favorites of the season.

