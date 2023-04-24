Monday, April 24, 2023, 2:43 p.m.



The Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) arrives in Murcia next Friday, May 12, to offer a concert at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, at 8:30 p.m. It is a musical show with emblematic pieces from the best-known hero and superhero movies that is part of the current and new ‘Krypton’ tour. The orchestra led by the musician and composer Constantino Martínez-Orts will take to the stage songs such as ‘Conan El Bárbaro’, ‘Iron Man 3’, ‘Captain America’ and ‘Superman’, among many others.

Likewise, the musical repertoire has been carefully selected, where there will be no shortage of pampered performances, the noble and epic tone of each of the works, excellent and entertaining musicians and the charisma of its director. A combination that, together with the lighting and the play of light, will immerse the viewer in each one of the stories, without forgetting the overtones of epicity.

‘Krypton’ constitutes the biggest musical proposal that the company has offered so far. Director Martínez-Orts declares that it is “a superlative tribute to humanity, to the goodness of the human being and to all the people who are invisible superheroes every day, anonymous who, with their superpowers, help others, make smiles and save lives”. “On this occasion, the noble values ​​of superheroes are represented musically by instruments made of noble metals, such as horns, trumpets and trombones, among others,” adds Martínez-Orts.