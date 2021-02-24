A film about the outcast Yakut sorceress “Scarecrow” is being released in Russia. TASS…

The director of the tape, Dmitry Davydov, told the agency that he hopes for a dialogue with the audience. He expressed the hope that people are able to think about others, and not only about their own well-being. The director explained that this is the idea behind the film.

Davydov said that the plot of the film is fictional, and the main character has no prototype. According to the director, he was interested in the theme of quackery and the image of the white crow.

“I put them together and started working on the story,” he said.

In 2020, Dmitry Davydov’s mystical drama Scarecrow was recognized as the best film at the Kinotavr festival. The award for Best Actress was given to actress Valentina Romanova-Chyskyyrai, who played a pariah healer in this film.