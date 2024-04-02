The Oscar-winning film “Oppenheimer” was finally released this Friday in theaters in Japan, where this story about the architect of the atomic bomb is a very sensitive and emotional issue.

The successful production hit the big screens in the United States and other countries in July at the same time as “Barbie,” causing a viral phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer” by movie buffs.

But while the movie about the famous doll was released in Japan in August, “Oppenheimer” has been conspicuously absent from its theaters for months.

No official explanation was offered, fueling speculation that the film was too controversial to be shown on Japan, the only country victim of the bomb conceived by Robert Oppenheimer.

Some 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki when the United States dropped atomic bombs on these cities in 1945. days before the end of World War II.

In a huge cinema in the center of Tokyo where the film Christopher Nolan, there was no trace of the promotional posters that one expects for a global success.

Only a small poster advertised the film, which had a budget of 100 million dollars, but grossed almost a billion at the box office.

Actor Cillian Murphy, protagonist of the film

Mixed sensations in Hiroshima

The story of physicist Robert Oppenheimer garnered rave reviews and a multitude of awards, being the most awarded at the Oscars with seven statuettes, including best film, best director and best actor for Cillian Murphy.

But in Hiroshima, the Japanese city devastated by the first nuclear bomb, the film's success generates mixed feelings.

Kyoko Heya, president of the city's international film festival, told AFP after the Oscars ceremony that she found Nolan's film “very American-centric.”

“Is this really a movie that the people of Hiroshima can stomach?”he asked himself.

The city has been reborn into a vibrant metropolis of 1.2 million people, But the ruins of a domed building remain standing as a stark reminder of the horror, alongside a museum and other somber memorials.

After much reflection, Heya came to the conclusion that he wants “a lot of people to see the movie.” “I would like to see Hiroshima, Nagasaki and atomic weapons become topics of discussion thanks to this film,” she said.

In the Japanese media, critics point out that the film does not show the damage caused by those bombs.

“There could have been much more description and representation of the horror of atomic weapons”said former Hiroshima mayor and bomb survivor Takashi Hiraoka, 96, at a special screening of the film in the city this month.

“Oppenheimer” It was also shown at a preview in Nagasaki, where survivor Masao Tomonaga, 80, said he was impressed by the film.

“I thought the fact that the film lacked (…) images of the survivors of the atomic bomb was a weakness,” said this survivor, who dedicated himself to studying leukemia caused by the attacks.

“But in reality, Oppenheimer's lines in dozens of scenes show his shock at the reality of the atomic bombing. That was enough for me,” he said.

