Today, on September 30, 4 years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput’s film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ was released. Sushant is no more with us today, but his acting will always be alive among his fans.

By the way, we have seen many videos and photos in which Sushant is seen trying to copy Dhoni. But do you know that Sushant had asked the full 250 questions, not 10-20 but to prepare himself as a cricketer?

Sushant revealed this in his interview. He had told that he met Dhoni only 3 times in 12 months of preparation. Sushant asked him his story in the first meeting. After this, in the second meeting, he gave a list of 250 questions in front of him. The reason behind this was that Sushant wanted to know the thoughts inside the cricketer so that he could also put it in his acting.

It is well known that Sushant Singh Rajput had prepared for his cricketer’s role in this film ‘Dhoni’. Sushant worked hard for nearly a year and a half to play tricks, physiques and cricket like Dhoni. At that time Sushant used to remain just Dhoni while sleeping. Sushant used to practice daily at the Mumbai Cricket Association for Dhoni’s biopic.

While Sushant was working very hard, he could not play Dhoni’s helicopter shot. Sushant worked hard for this shot for several days and when he finally started playing it properly, he was not happy. Then playing Sushanta, Sushant started bouncing happily like children and then he played 10–15 chopper shots continuously. It was funny that one day Sushant was seen by the balcony while practicing Sushant. Sachin was so impressed with Sushant’s batting at the time that he thought it was a new cricketer. However, when he was told about Sushant, Sachin also wondered why an actor can play such good cricket?

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June 2020 at his Bandra home. The case is being investigated by the CBI as well as the NCB. Apart from this, the ED has also investigated the case from a money transaction angle. However, Sushant’s death has not been solved yet and it remains a mystery even today.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared a video, which she shared that the brother had asked her to come from America so that the whole family could come together to watch her film ‘Dhoni’.



While sharing this, Shweta wrote, ‘It is the matter of October 2016, brother asked me to come here from America so that we can get together to see his Dhoni film in the theater. I felt quite sorry for her and I was so thrilled that I arrived in Mumbai on the first flight and together we celebrated my brother’s success. I miss you very much brother. May God give me the strength to bear this loss. ‘