«For me, the intentions of the film are perfectly embodied by its setting: a quiet town on the Ligurian Riviera in the last weeks of June». This is how director Edoardo Gabbriellini describes his new film, «Holiday», shot last year in the Savona area, especially in Celle Ligure, but also in Varazze, Finale Ligure, Savona, Albissola Marina, Albissola Superiore, Borgio Verezzi and Cisano sul Neva.

After the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and the presentation at the Rome Film Festival, the promotional tour will also stop in Liguria: on Wednesday 25 October it will be presented at 9.15pm at the City cinema in Genoa (vico Carmagnola 9) by the director Edoardo Gabbriellini and a large representation of the cast: Margherita Corradi, Giorgia Frank, Alice Arcuri and Massimo Mesciulam. The meeting will be moderated by Francesca Savino of the Ligurian Film Critics Group Sncci. The film, produced by Vision Distribution and Cinemaundici, will be released in theaters from 23 to 25 October distributed by Europictures.

Among the film’s locations, glimpses of Celle Ligure (for example, the Bottini pine forest and a Piani hotel), Savona (via Astengo, in front of the former Bank of Italy, Piazza Monticello and the former Sant’Agostino prison) and the headquarters of the Municipality of Varazze transformed into a courtroom.

«Holiday» starts from a crime case: a girl is accused of killing her mother (Alice Arcuri) and her lover. Veronica (Margherita Corradi) when she leaves prison after the long trial in which she was accused, she is about to turn twenty and two years have passed since that tragic event. For now the State proclaims her innocent, but few believe in that acquittal, so much so that at her side she seems to have only her father (Alessandro Tedeschi) and Giada (Giorgia Frank), her best friend, whose crucial testimony has placed end to the nightmare. Protected by the fragile and inseparable Giada, Veronica now has no choice but to try to reclaim her life, which was interrupted at the crucial moment in which she was finally discovering sexuality. But while she takes her first steps in that newfound freedom, the spectator moves in a game of mirrors, on the time line, returning to that trial, to the day of the murder, in a sort of investigation whose search for the culprit, progressing , seems less and less central.

«It’s time for the first swims, the first evenings on the beach, the flirtations at the end of the school year – continues Gabbriellini –. A place and a time that are very similar to adolescence, as alive as it is frightening, which is told here because, if it is true that during the day the sky is pastel blue and the beaches quiet and tidy, at night the avenues are still dark, the the sea is black and the looming mountains are harsh, hostile yet silent, as if hiding unspeakable anguish.”

Gabbriellini combines his activity as a director with that of a film actor, directed among others by Paolo Virzì (“Ovosodo”, “Baci e abbracci”), Luca Guadagnino (“Io sono l’amore”, “The staggering Girl”), Giorgia Farina (“Romantic Guide to Lost Places”), Gianni Zanasi (“Don’t Think About It”).