From what was released, this tape has already accumulated $204.6 million dollars in its first five days in the United States.

What about the proceeds outside the US? Well, we are talking about $173 million dollars in the rest of the world.

So this animated film is currently at $377 million dollars, so by now it should have recovered the money invested in its production, which was $100 million.

It is not known how much was spent on its promotion, but it is very likely that all the investment has already been recovered.

With the figures mentioned above Super Mario Bros. The Movie It is already the highest grossing so far in 2023. But it is not the only record it has.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie it already had the best start of any animated film in the world. To this we must add that it is the highest grossing film produced by Illumination Entertainment.

It also had the second-best start for an animated feature in the United States. Its $377 million dollars exceeds what has been achieved by other films throughout its history, such as Free Guy ($331 million) and sonic the hedgehog ($319 million).

The records obtained by this animated film from Illumination Entertainment practically ensure a sequel, something that the post-credits scene – no, we are not going to say spoilers – clearly implies.

Perhaps the specialized critics did not receive this film well, but the general public is the one that ultimately decides if a film is successful or not. This success also suggests that the partnership between Illumination and Nintendo will continue in the future.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie It has only been on the billboard for a week, so the figure of $377 million dollars will be exceeded with the proceeds in the coming days.

One of the advantages of this film is that it did not have to compete against another animated production in its debut nor against one focused on children. But this film still appeals to fans of Nintendo, and of course, of the adventures of the plumber.

