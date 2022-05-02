The Film Festival returns to Spain. After two years of hiatus due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic and a decaffeinated edition with theaters at half their occupancy, cinemas will again celebrate this event at full throttle, which always attracts a good number of fans and fans of feature films. The eighteenth edition of this Festival will take place on May 3, 4 and 5 with a wide variety of films in theaters to choose from.

Spectators will be able to enjoy those three days at a special price of 3.50 euros per ticket, which is a considerable and very welcome discount. To obtain it, those interested must obtain their free accreditation in advance on the website fiestadelcine.com, filling in the corresponding form and then presenting it when buying the ticket. Those under 14 years of age and those over 60 will not need accreditation to enjoy the event.

Although the list of participating cinemas is not yet available, the discount can be used on all films in the

billboard to be shown by all cinemas participating in the event, whatever the location and establishment, on the days that the event lasts.

To buy tickets to the movies you want to see, you can do it in advance from the day before, on May 2, through the internet, both on traditional sales websites and on those of the cinemas. Physical tickets will go on sale at ticket offices and kiosks on the same day as the Film Festival begins, on May 3.

These are the theaters in the Region of Murcia participating in the offer: Multicines El Hornillo (Águilas), Neocine Espacio Mediterráneo (Cartagena), Neocine Mandarache (Cartagena), Cinesa Nueva Condomina (Churra), Almenara (Lorca), Neocine Vega Plaza ( Molina de Segura), Neocine Thader (Murcia), Neocine El Tiro (Murcia), Neocine Centrofama (Murcia), Neocine Dos Mares (San Javier).