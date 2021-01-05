youtube.com/gbgfilmfestival

The organizers of the Gothenburg International Film Festival, which is considered the largest in Scandinavia, have decided to hold an annual event in the format “one screening, one spectator”, and are looking for someone willing to go to the remote island to watch films. This is reported on website festival.

The selected moviegoer will spend a week evaluating the best new films in one of the most barren places in Sweden. Spending time watching pictures, he should interrupt to record impressions of his pastime and films.

“The Gothenburg Film Festival is looking for those willing to spend a week in social isolation on the remote lighthouse island of Pater Noster, a secluded place at sea, away from family, friends and mobile phone. The only companion [киномана] there will be the noise of the sea and festival films, ”the message says. The press service noted that exclusive screenings of films for one viewer will also be held at the Scandinavium arena and at the Draken cinema.

