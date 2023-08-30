Debut in Venice

The film ‘Ferrari’ debuts tomorrow at the Venice Film Festival, centered on the legendary figure of the Drake, Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Prancing Horse team who still makes millions of people dream today not only in Italy but throughout the planet. The film will be released in Italy on November 30th and it is directed by Michael Mann – director and screenwriter of cult films such as ‘Heat’, ‘The Last of the Mohicans’, ‘Collateral’, ‘Public Enemy’ and – to stay in the sports arena, ‘Ali’. Mann also earned three Academy Award nominations for The Insider (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay) in his illustrious career.

Star cast

The film is shot in Italy and the cast is truly stellar: to interpret Enzo Ferrari is in fact American actor Adam Driver, protagonist – among others – of ‘House of Gucci’, ‘Scenes from a wedding’ and the last trilogy of ‘Star Wars’. Ferrari’s wife, Laura Dominica Garello, will instead have the appearance of theSpanish icon Penelope Cruz. Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell also stand out in the cast. Dempsey, a gentleman-driver with no less than four participations in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will stage the figure of Piero Taruffi.

FERRARI official teaser.

A Michael Mann film starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

Exclusively in theaters Christmas. #FerrariMovie pic.twitter.com/y17zAZQctg — NEON (@neonrated) August 30, 2023

Mid to late 50’s setting

The work, produced by 01 Distribution, is based on the Brock Yates novel ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man and The Machine’. The story focuses particularly on the second half of the 50s, when Ferrari is experiencing a personal and professional crisis. The company that ten years earlier he had created from nothing is in serious trouble and even the marriage with his wife Laura is becoming increasingly stormy after the death of their only son Dino and the discovery of the existence of Piero, the son that Ferrari had had from an extramarital affair. In search of redemption, the ‘Drake’ decides to stake everything on one race in particular: the legendary One thousand miles.

Complicated choice

In these days it has also been revealed first trailer of the film, which suggests a film full of action and entertainment, but also of feeling. Curiously, the role of Ferrari was assigned to Driver after a long series of problems that have occurred over the years: initially the Drake was in fact to be played by Christian Bale. However, the ‘Dark Knight’ protagonist withdrew due to health problems, as he felt he didn’t have enough time to pack on the weight needed for the role. Later, he was replaced by Hugh Jackman. In January 2022, however, the part was definitively assigned to Adam Driver.