Comedy movies are one of the strengths of Adam Sandler, who has starred in hits like ‘They’re like children’ and ‘A lying wife’. However, on this occasion, the actor and producer has released a new film with his family, in which he involves both his professional and personal life, since his daughters are the protagonists of the story. Is about ‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’a teen comedy-drama that premiered in Netflix and it has been well received by the public, including critics.

What is ‘You’re Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!’ about?

‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’ stars not only the daughters of Adam Sandler, Sadie and Sunny, but also by the actor and his wife, although she does not have a leading role. The synopsis of the film tells the following:

“Amid the warm glow of preteenage, Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) and her steadfast comrade Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine) plunge into an exciting chapter of their lives: the anticipation of their dream bat mitzvahs. United in a pact of extravagance, they concoct unforgettable festivities. However, the calm waters soon choke, when fissures appear in their friendship. Stacy’s illusions are clouded as she senses that Lydia attracts the attention of the popular, unleashing a shadow of envy. But the storm reaches its climax when the kiss shared between Lydia and the longed-for Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) hurts Stacy’s feelings.In an unexpected twist, revenge takes root in Stacy’s heart, eclipsing the values ​​passed down by her parents (Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel) and her spiritual guide, the wise-talking rabbi (Sarah Sherman).”

Criticisms of ‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’

‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’ stars the daughters of Adam Sandler. Photo: Netflix

The original production of Netflixby the hand of Adam Sandlerhas had great acceptance of criticism and positive comments, from those who classify ‘You’re not invited to my bat mitzvah!’ as an entertaining movie until comparing it to ‘Barbie’ for presenting a feminist proposal. In addition, he has achieved a score of 6.9/10 and a 70% acceptance of the public on the website of Rotten Tomatoes.