The biographical adventure drama directed by Igor Voloshin “Lord of the Wind” about the traveler Fyodor Konyukhov became the leader in film distribution in Russia and the CIS, as evidenced by the portal’s data Kinobusiness for the period from October 5 to October 8. The film collected 121.3 million rubles.

The film’s script, starring Fyodor Bondarchuk, is based on the story of Konyukhov’s round-the-world flight in 2016, when he set a world record by flying around the Earth in 11 days, 4 hours and 20 minutes.

As Bondarchuk told Izvestia, he could play 80% of screen time only with his eyes.

“Because there is a mask with a headset on the face, hair on the side, and a helmet on top. The voice in the mask, by the way, even if it were similar, it would still have to be re-dubbed. So I played the entire role with my eyes,” the actor admitted.

In second place in terms of box office receipts over the weekend is the American action movie The Expendables 4. He collected 29 million rubles. The old guard of movie supermen have kept director Scott Waugh’s work at the top of the box office for several weeks now.

The film tells the story of a squad of the most dangerous mercenaries performing a variety of tasks – from rescuing hostages to overthrowing dictators. The roles in the film were played by Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Fifty Saint, Megan Fox and others.

Rounding out the top three is another American work, the comedy “Bad Money” with revenue of 21.3 million rubles over the weekend. The film’s script is based on the book Anti-Social Network by Ben Mezrich. Film history shows ordinary people who managed to beat the rich from the most influential financial circles. The roles in it were played by Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and others.

On September 26, the premiere of the film about Fyodor Konyukhov, “Lord of the Wind,” took place in the capital. Fedor Konyukhov is the holder of 25 world records for five circumnavigations. The entire film crew, the traveler himself and his family, and many movie stars were present at the screening.

The action film directed by Scott Waugh, “The Expendables 4,” topped the box office in Russia, earning 51.5 million rubles, most recently, on the weekend from September 28 to October 1.

Earlier, on September 20, the premiere screening of the action film “The Expendables 4” took place at the capital’s Formula Kino on Kutuzovsky cinema.

The action film was officially released in Russian theaters on September 21, a day earlier than in the United States and Europe. “The Expendables 4” promises to become the loudest new product of the fall: the three previous parts of the franchise have collected more than 1.2 billion rubles on the domestic market, and loyal fans are waiting for the premiere.