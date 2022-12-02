The catalog of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) is a 50-page newspaper, but the general catalog has 300. That’s everything at FIL, gigantic as the moments that are lived inside. Everything is possible here, from a queue of more than one hundred meters to get a signature from Elvira Sastre to the meeting between Gilles Lipovetsky, the singer Miguel Bosé and the former president of the Italian Council of Ministers Massimo D’Alema. And there is no shortage of small, intimate and touching moments, such as a couple who comes with his son to see Mircea Cărtărescu, and tells him that the boy is named Mircea in his honor. Or a reader who, when he is in front of his favorite writer, shows him a tattoo with the cover of one of his books.

