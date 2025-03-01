With the medical unions on a warfoot against their management and three months of the first mobilization against the Framework Statute, scheduled for May 23, the Minister of Health, Mónica Garcíahas thrown more firewood into the fire … To affirm that the doctors in Spain “are not poorly paid” and that “half charge as a minister.” “A doctor charges the same as a Media Minister and we are in the 99th percentile of the professionals that are best paid in this country,” Garcia defended in an interview in RTVE. His words have turned on again the spirits of the doctors who have not taken long to replicate with forcefulness. “We are not well paid, nor do we charge on average as a minister we just have to see the figures,” the unions have expressed in statements to ABC.

After seeing the stir caused by his statements and to placate the controversy, Garcia retracted shortly after three in the afternoon on social networks. «I feel the unfortunate comparison Among the salaries of doctors and ministers, “he said in X.” If you ask me for salaries, a doctor should charge more than a minister. In addition you have to take into account the great variability between autonomous communities, and the bad working conditions that are still perpetuated, ”he said to justify himself.

Despite the nuances and the reverse of the minister, the indignation grew among the professionals of the medical sector, who have seen in García’s statements “one more sample of their lack of sensitivity” towards the collective. The State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), the union Doctors of Catalonia (MC), majority in the community, and the Catalan medical union (Simecat) denied with the council of the minister.

Official data also disassembles their statement. As this newspaper has been able to verify, through the Transparency portal of the Government, the average salary of the Spanish ministers ranges from 73,152 euros of annual base salary that the Minister of the Presidency, relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, and the 99,356.24 that the head of Defense annually charges. According to the aforementioned statistics, the average salary of a minister is 85,599.5 euros gross per year.



Attention staff salary Primary by CC.AA. Average salary of Ministers in Spain Medical staff salary Hospital specialist Average difference Between doctor and Minister Specialists Hospitals Internal doctor Resident Fountain: International Compensation Report of doctors 2021 and Metges de Catalunya / ABC Salary of primary care personnel by CC.AA. Average salary of Ministers in Spain Medical staff salary Hospital specialist Average difference Between doctor and Minister Average salary of the ministers In Spain Specialists Hospitals Internal doctor Resident Fountain: International Compensation Report 2021 and Metges de Catalunya / ABC

The figure is far from which, as reflected in the figures handled by the health sector, they correspond to the annual base salary (without guards or accessories) of doctors in Spain, both those of primary care and those who exercise a specialty in hospitals. According to a study by the union Doctors of Catalonia (MC), with data from the International Medical Compensation Report (Medscape, 2021), the annual base salary of primary care doctors in our country is 49,000 euros, 36,599 less than a minister. In the case of hospital specialists, with a salary of 59,000 euros, the difference is 26,599 euros. That amount is approximately the one that the minister herself, anesthesiologist of specialty, would charge as if she had continued to exercise in the health sector.

According to the salary tables of the doctors of the Community of MadridGarcia would receive 65,000 euros per year of base salary with the trienniums of his age but without guards, which means 21,570 less than the 86,570 he now charges as minister. The salary differences between the two groups shoot if we compare the salary of a minister with that of an internal veteran resident doctor (charges 41,599 euros less a year).

By communities, as the minister said, the salary differences of professionals are substantial. According to MC data, the best paid senior family doctors are those of Ceuta and Melilla (84,565 euros per year), followed by those of Murcia (76,321 euros), and those of the the Basque Country (70,353 euros). On the other hand, the worst renumerants are those of Aragon (63,874 euros year), Canary Islands (64,101 euros), and Catalonia (64,320 euros year).

“A smoke curtain”

The president of the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), Miguel Lázaro, He has been the first to replicate to the minister, to whom he has accused to use these statements as “a smoke curtain” “not to mention something that is the responsibility of the Bodry of Statute that she is negotiating.” Lázaro interprets the minister’s words as “a complaint because she believes that as a minister she should charge more.”

In an ironic tone the president of the CESM has asked Garcia that “what diets he has and what guards he does” and what did he believe that the population would answer if “what prefer more doctors or more ministers.” On the other hand, it has ironically suggested to the head of Health to mount a Union of Ministers Let’s see if “they make the same case as her to doctors.”

Same blunt in Mónica García’s words has been shown Xavier Lleonart, General Secretary of the MC Union, who reminded him of the low salaries charged by doctors in our country, even the most veterans. «The salary of a Spanish minister is around 80,000 euros per year. This figure does not represent at all the average salary of a doctor who, in a maximum case, with more than 25 years of professional career and receiving all the variable accessories, is around the 65,000 euros average annually», Said Lleonart.

“Pedagogical speeches”

“On the other hand,” we have remembered, “we should compare the preparation of their respective positions, because the merits of one and the other in no case are equitable, nor is the work day probably.” And has accused the minister of using pedagogical speeches. «All this the Minister Garcia knows perfectly and would do well not to use demagogic speeches, but to focus on providing solutions to the Medical Demography Crisis of public health. People to occupy the position of Minister can be found overnight, but there are hundreds of medical services in health centers who do not find professionals to cover their vacancies and needs, ”he added the head of the Catalan medical union.

From the Catalan medical union (SIMECAT), its general secretary Álex Ramoshas branded “barbarity” the words of the minister when comparing the middle salary of a doctor with that of a minister. “A minister should not make those mistakes and much less if she is a doctor,” said Ramos. Simecat head accuses Garcia of “ideologizing” the conflict. «She knows perfectly what a doctor charges on average, so I don’t know if her statements have been intentionally or by ignorance. I don’t know what is worse ». Ramos launches a advice to the minister and asks that «Stop saying barbarities and feels with the unions to negotiate the statute ».

Exclusive dedication to public health

Garcia has defended without hesitation the new Framework Statute that drives his ministry because, as he has indicated, “the current one has been old and changes must be introduced to improve the health system.” “One of them,” he said, “is the exclusive dedication of service leaders, an obligation that the sector does not see well.”

«Responsibility positions should have an exclusive dedication to public health. When a boss hangs the phoneous at three, the service continues and you have to ask for dedication. A director of one school does not go to another school in the afternoon, ”he said Mónica Garcíawho has ruled out their own regulation for the doctors, the main claim of the centrals that have called the May strike. «I think that particularities fit in a global framework of all professionals. Not only am I minister of doctors, but also nurses, psychologists, technicians, wardens … », he emphasized.

Regarding the proposal to force Mir To spend five years in public health, the minister has advanced that “everything is negotiable, is at the negotiating table” and recalled that “we need to retain talent with good contracts, that someone who ends the MIR has a contract three, four or five years. The statute wants to put stability to this ».

On the other hand, in relation to the law that prohibits smoking on the terraces, the minister has advanced that it provides that the regulations pass this year through Congress. “He Antitabaco plan We are carrying it forward through real decrees and through the law that will have to be developed, ”he explained. «We are a very mature society regarding tobacco. Society goes ahead of politicians, ”added Garcia.

Before the first five years that are fulfilled from the first cases in Spain of COVID-19, the minister has confirmed that she had acted the same as the then minister and current president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa. «With the information I had, surely yes. A posteriori, it is easier. Now we know what things work and which are not, ”he stressed. Asked about the words of Miguel Ángel RodríguezChief of Cabinet and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who accused the minister of Inoperative, Garcia has wished her luck in her trial for sending to the media the mail of the prosecutor who investigates the boyfriend of President Ayuso. «A man who has manifestly insulted the victims of the 7,291 killed in the residences of the elderly, he is a man who has leaked, he has filtered, who has leaked, he has leaked Lies, ”he said.

During his visit to Catalan lands, Monica García has met with the Minister of Health, Olga I said, and the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa with the intention of “strengthening collaboration between Generalitat and Government in health.”

It has been the first meeting between Illa, former Minister of Health, with the current head of the Ministry in which the “institutional dialogue and mutual commitment to advance the improvement” of the National Health System have been valued, as reported by the Ministry of Health In a statement.