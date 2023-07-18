This Friday, July 21, the League Cup 2023which will put teams from Liga MX and MLS to the test in order to show who is the best, after the growing rivalry that has been forged in recent years.
Both the Aztec and American clubs will seek to win the championship, with the intention of improving soccer. It is the first time that all the squads of both leagues are taken into account, remembering that the first two editions had four teams from each country, where Blue Cross culminated as monarch of the first by beating tigerswhile Lion beat the Seattle Sounders in the second edition.
The championship will have several figures and here we leave you the most outstanding of the MX League:
The French veteran of Tigres is a lethal striker who has led the royal team to write its history in gold letters by winning national and international titles. El Bomboro, top scorer in the history of the feline club, will seek to add one more trophy to the university showcases.
Although he has not been rewarded with a call-up to the Mexican national team this past year, El Pocho is the player who changed the face of Chivas last semester with his leadership.
Despite being a midfielder, he was the team’s goal man and can grow more thanks to the accompaniment of Fernando Beltran and Eric Gutierrez in the center of the field.
The Rayados de Monterrey net breaker has been criticized lately, but it is not for nothing that he is the top scorer in the history of the royal club. Due to his goal-scoring nose, he was considered by the Mexican team going to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
His mission will be to lead La Pandilla towards the tournament title.
He is another veteran who has four World Cups to his credit. After being world champion under-17, he made the leap to Europe, where he stayed for more than a decade, passing through Spain, the Netherlands and Italy. The defender is the leader of the lower part of Monterey.
The striker has lived good passages in Mexican soccer with the Pumas, however, one of his biggest failures was not being able to decorate his participation in the Concachampions with the title against him Seattle Sounders. This could be the opportunity for El Veneno to get revenge.
Hated by many, loved by the Tigers, this is how the goalkeeper could be defined. The Argentine can make incredible mistakes, but it has been more his interventions to make the U of Nuevo León so successful. El Patón was a World Cup player and due to his saves he managed to get the team to raise their MX League in the last Opening 2023.
The Colombian has just left Atlas, where he became a legend with the two-time championship of the MX Leaguemanaging to make a duo of fear on offense next to the Argentine Julius Furchwho also said goodbye to the people from Guadalajara to go to Brazil with the Santos F.C.. Due to his numbers, the coffee grower was signed by América for the current semester.
Another who left his club after several years. The gold medalist in London 2012 ended his history with Cruz Azul, where he ended a drought without titles MX League, to be hired by Xolos. Although Chuy did not start out well at the border, he is still one of the stars of Aztec soccer after having attended three World Cups.
The Chilean is one of the most unbalancing men in Mexican soccer. His natural talent, his mobility, overflow and hitting the ball have put him in the spotlight of different squads.
Takeshi became an admirable player in Lion and now he is looking to do the same with the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.
The Brazilian had a bad passage before the start of the tournament, since he was going to be hired by Blue Cross, but in the end the signing fell. For a long time the central defender has been the leader of the Santos Laguna defense, so much so that there has been constant talk about the possibility of him naturalizing to be able to be summoned by Mexico, something that he does not dislike. His physical strength, leadership, and height make him hard to beat.
The Colombian student Miguel Calero was a World Cup player in Qatar 2022 and helped Lion became champion of the CONCACAF Champions League. His interventions were key to his aspirations, showing that no one has given him anything. Added to this, he has a good defense that shelters him well.
Considered by many to be the best midfielder in Mexican soccer, reason enough for him to America He signed him after having shone with Morelia and Saints Lagoon. Like other footballers, the Chilean has been criticized by the cream-blue fans when he disappears, but his precise passes and way of finishing plays make him always dangerous.
The youth squad of Pachuca and a World Cup player in Qatar 2022 is one of the best right-backs in Mexico, if not the best. He knows how to incorporate the attack very well, overflowing with great ease to put in centers or simply define the plays. That led him to be sought by the Americawhere he already made his debut as a scorer last weekend.
The striker has had his ups and downs in the last year due to injuries, he even disappeared in the final phase of last semester which led him to be criticized. It is expected that the Chivas del Guadalajara recover the best version of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, since his overflow and hitting the ball are important.
The American youth squad was a key player in obtaining the C2023 title. After being severely criticized, he began to tigers on the shoulder by converting goals and assists that led them to be monarchs. The winger has not only been important for the royals, it has also been important with the inferiors of the Mexican team as when the bronze was hung in Tokyo 2020.
He could currently be considered the best midfielder in Mexican soccer. Thanks to that, Pachuca went through great moments in the tournament, coming out champion last year. That same thing gave him the reflectors to be summoned with Mexico, participating in the 2022 World Cup, he being the most outstanding. He has great field vision, as well as a great ball strike, since he usually converts free throws into scores.
The Colombian has more than fulfilled his stay in Mexico, so much so that he has already been tempted by football in his country and Argentina, in the case of the Boca Juniors in the case of the latter.
The coffee grower has the ability to perform as a center back or left back, added to his physical strength and good incorporation into attack. He already managed to raise titles with Lion, Santa Fe and Junior.
The Cruz Azul central defender was a World Cup player in Russia 2018, counting on his resume with experiences at Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, Fiorentina, Eintracht Frankfurt, Chivas and Tigres, which speaks of his great capacity. The Titan has a great aerial game, physical strength and knows how to endure the game one on one, usually coming out the winner.
Although he is harshly criticized by Tricolor fans when they say that he does not know how to cross when he joins the attack, the right winger of Blue Cross He has good speed, dribbling and overflow. El Brujo also went to the 2022 World Cup, had his time on the Old Continent and knows the MLSwhere he was also present.
The front of the America He finished the last season as the Top Scorer of the Clausura 2023, apart from that, he was not only vital in said work, he also continually assisted and was the most productive of the Nido offense. The good passage of him was enough to be considered in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, apart from he returns to the MX League after being champion of the Gold Cup.
Other figures of the MX League they are the brazilian defender Samir Caetano (Tigers), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (Atlas)the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo (America)the Colombian Nicolas Benedetti (Mazatlan)the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran (Tigers) and the Argentine Nico Ibanez (Tigers).
