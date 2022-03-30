After the vibrant series between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals, here we present the most outstanding players from both sides for the performance shown specifically during these two games that culminated in a crushing Barça victory against the meringues with a global score of 8-3 in a Camp Nou at maximum capacity.
It cannot be debated, it cannot be discussed. The best soccer player not only in Barcelona, but also in the tie and one of the best on the planet is Alexia Putellas Segura, because she always shows up when her team needs her.
With the colors of Barcelona tattooed on her skin, Alexia scored twice in the first leg and in the second leg, scoring once more to extend her scoring streak to 8 goals in her last 7 games.
The best that Real Madrid has up front, without a doubt, is Olga Carmona, and in this tie she proved to be one of the most outstanding players of the Madrid team and was the author of two of the three goals that Real Madrid scored in the Serie.
The “7” merengue is proving to be up to the task and a formidable forward that today perhaps deserved more for being in addition to the ones that travel the most pitch and make the most sacrifice.
One of the greatest jewels that Spain has is called Claudia Pina and she did not become small in this tie and in both games she proved to be up to what this match represents. Well, in the first leg, coming on as a substitute, she was the author of the goal that gave Barcelona the advantage and she would repeat the dose again in the second leg by scoring the 3-2 that gave Barcelona the advantage back at the Camp Nou.
Without a doubt, Claudia is a revulsive of great quality and when it was her turn to start, she responded fantastically.
Although she had a pretty bad time in the return leg, the Madrid goalkeeper is one of the best in her position and in the first leg she had quite an outstanding performance and if it hadn’t been for her interventions, the tie would have ended at the Di Stefano.
Misa has become a benchmark for Real Madrid and one of the most outstanding players in this squad.
#figures #Clásico #Barcelona #Real #Madrid
