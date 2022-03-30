With the colors of Barcelona tattooed on her skin, Alexia scored twice in the first leg and in the second leg, scoring once more to extend her scoring streak to 8 goals in her last 7 games.

The “7” merengue is proving to be up to the task and a formidable forward that today perhaps deserved more for being in addition to the ones that travel the most pitch and make the most sacrifice.

Without a doubt, Claudia is a revulsive of great quality and when it was her turn to start, she responded fantastically.

Misa has become a benchmark for Real Madrid and one of the most outstanding players in this squad.