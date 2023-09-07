The memory and legacy of Freddie Mercury do not die. After he passed away in 1991 at age 45, his ex-fiancée, Mary Austin, took care of her belongings for more than three decades. It has been she who has organized an auction to sell some of the most iconic objects of the British artist. From the comb with which he groomed his mustache to the emblematic crown that crossed international borders as his personal brand on the artist’s last tour A Kind of Magic. The auction, held this Tuesday, September 6 at Sotheby’s London headquarters, has been the first of six buying sessions, and things are promising: a total of 12,172,290 pounds (more than 14 million euros) have already been raised ) in 59 lots of objects, each of them doubling the estimated price.

The famous auction house decorated its façade with a huge mustache to welcome the buyers of a sale that had become more of an event that lasted four hours, and whose previous minutes were set to the rhythm of the famous theme We will Rock You. 2,000 people from 61 countries registered; all looking for a souvenir among the coveted selection of Freddie Mercury artwork, memorabilia, costumes and handwriting. Part of the Proceeds raised will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John AIDS Foundation; two organizations involved in the fight against the disease suffered by the Queen vocalist.

After the objects were exhibited for a month —an exhibition that was visited by 140,000 people—, the first sale at the auction was the front door of his Garden Lodge mansion (west of London), decorated with fan graffiti expressing his condolences after the death of the artist. The object rose from the initial 15,000 pounds to 325,000 (about 400,000 euros). However, the property that has won the prize of abundance has been the Yamaha piano with which Freddie Mercury composed the most important songs of his career, Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Noweither Somebody to Love. The instrument has been sold for 1,800,000 pounds (about two million euros). Mary Austin decided to offer the piano without reservation. “The price is a record for a composer’s instrument of enormous depth,” Sotheby’s said in statements collected by the Afp agency. Mercury bought it in 1975 for £1 million after spending six months finding “the right instrument” to bring his compositions to life.

The original manuscripts of Queen’s songs on display at Sotheby’s, London. Yui Mok – PA Images (PA Images via Getty Images)

Another of the lots that has stood out due to its high demand has been the manuscript of the most successful album of the musical group, Bohemian Rhapsody, written by Mercury and sold for 1,379,000 pounds (approximately one and a half million euros). It is 15 pages written by hand with a pen on sheets with the brand of a now defunct airline, British Mindland Airways.

The artist’s painting collection has been one of the most anticipated lots by buyers. Paintings with the signature of artists such as Chagall, Dalí or Picasso have been auctioned. In addition, the last painting that Mercury acquired a month before his death was included, an oil painting by James Jacques Joseph Tissot, sold for 482,000 pounds (more than 500,000 euros). According to his close friend Elton John, whose message was read at the start of the auction, Mercury had a “love” for collecting works of art. “Freddie and I shared a love of collecting and have exchanged many gifts over a long period of time, including some within this auction. He was kind, generous and funny and the tragedy of AIDS took him from the world too soon,” said the composer of Rocket Man. Among Sir Elton John’s gifts at auction, an onyx and diamond Cartier ring, sold for more than 315,000 euros.

Freddie Mercury’s clothing collection on display at Sotheby’s, London. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This first shopping session has culminated in the sale of particularly iconic objects in the career and life of the artist. Belongings as intimate as toiletries or clothing have cost thousands and thousands of pounds. Some of them reflect the artist’s personality, such as his love for cats and Japan. His collection of kimonos has been sold for 139,700 pounds (more than 150,000 euros). In addition, the most select bottles from his cellar were auctioned, such as some Dom Pérignon; or even more intimate items, like a book of poetry, or board games, like a scrabble.

A Brazilian businessman bought the cape and crown set used at the end of his tour concerts The Magic Tour, included in his last show at Knebworth in 1986, for 635,000 pounds (almost 740,000 euros). “Mercury belongs to the world,” said the buyer.

The comb with which Freddie Mercury combed his iconic mustache on display at Sotheby’s headquarters in London. Tim P. Whitby (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for S)

“He was not interested in having a museum of his life, but he loved auctions,” to the point of being a frequent visitor to Sotheby’s sales, Gabriel Heaton, a Sotheby’s specialist in books and manuscripts, told Afp. The auction house claims that it is the largest collection by volume to be auctioned since Elton John’s in 1988, when 2,000 lots were sold for a total of 4.8 million pounds.