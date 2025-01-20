He Real Betis has closed the agreement for the hiring of Anthony on loan until the end of the season. He Manchester United and the Brazilian footballer have given the green light to the loan operation without a purchase option or extension of the relationship as of June 30, when a round of talks will be opened, if the parties agree, to evaluate the future of the footballer. The operation is important so that Antony can recover his competitive level after two and a half seasons of performance below expectations at Old Trafford and it also represents a relevant economic bet for Betis in this context of the January market. The idea is for the footballer to fly to Seville this week.

According to negotiation sources, Antony arrives at Betis on loan with no transfer fee. That is, without loan fee. What articulates the Brazilian’s landing is that the green and white club will take care of a part of the footballer’s salary. The Beticos assume around two million euros of his salary and the rest is paid by United, which does not represent such a significant burden for the green and white club for a footballer who in 2022 had a cost of almost one hundred million euros when he was hired from Ajax.

Meanwhile, the contract also includes that Betis must guarantee the presence of Antony in their initial formations or in complete second parts at least for a number greater than ten official matches in order not to pay a financial penalty, which would grow depending on the matches that the footballer missed from that base. It should be remembered that Betis has 18 LaLiga games ahead of them and, at least, two in the Conference League this season.

Furthermore, Betis commits to United that if they qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League or win the Conferencewill pay a series of bonuses to the English club that would increase the value of the operation successively, as is usually done in contracts of this magnitude. These awards are considered only if the footballer plays a series of matches, which means that his participation would be decisive in achieving these successes.









Betis expects Antony to arrive in Seville in the coming days to undergo the relevant medical examinations and officially sign his contract until the end of the season. He is the first Betis signing of the January market after the sales of Assane to Como for 11.5 million and Rui Silva to Sporting for 4.5. In addition to Antony, Betis hopes to incorporate a nine in this window and is also looking for departures for players like Bakambu, Juanmi or Ricardo Rodríguez as well as alleviating deficiencies in some other position.