The residents of Lucero, a neighbourhood in the western part of Madrid in the Latina district, are on a war footing against the drug flats that supply drugs on a daily basis. On 13 September, 300 police officers were deployed in the streets to complete a year-long investigation to dismantle these drug outlets. There were 33 arrests, which the judge released two days later. This is an example of how when the criminal act is committed in a home, the difficulties in stopping the crime increase. Surveillance becomes complex, gathering evidence so that the judge allows entry into the homes is more laborious and the criminals are protected with all possible security measures.

Drug flats have been proliferating in the drug dealing scene in Madrid for years, ever since the Cañada Real, a historic drug dealing hotspot, was hit by numerous police operations. The Madrid regional prosecutor’s office offers in its annual report, published on Thursday, a snapshot of what is moved in drug flats in a year: 41 kilos of cocaine, 73 of marijuana, 67 of hashish, two of ecstasy and one of heroin.

These are figures that correspond to the Anti-Drug Section of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid, which takes on the most complex procedures, such as those that include the action of undercover agents or those that involve technological investigation measures, for example, wiretapping of suspects’ terminals. In 2023, according to the Public Prosecutor’s report, investigations into this type of crime left 244 detainees in 97 searches, 62 of them in the capital of Madrid.

The phenomenon of drug flats is not new; some sales points were already established in homes in the 1980s and 1990s, especially when heroin was ravaging an entire generation. But what is new is the organized criminal structures that have entrenched themselves in them to evade or delay justice.

In February of that year, 12 people were arrested for working shifts in a flat in Puente de Vallecas that operated 24 hours a day to supply hashish and cocaine to consumers. In October, two tenants of a flat in the city centre tried to get rid of the drugs by throwing them out of the window when the agents broke into the house to dismantle the sales point. In November, 10 members of a gang were arrested, including two minors, for setting up a drug supermarket in two houses in San Blas. The same pattern is almost always repeated: division of functions within the sales and distribution market and a non-stop operating service.

Marijuana is the star product, with 73 kilos seized throughout last year, followed by hashish, with 67, and cocaine, with 41. But there are other products that, although they circulate to a lesser extent, can cause very harmful effects. In the various police operations, 31 units of GHB (liquid ecstasy), 405 grams of methamphetamine, 32 units of poppers, 414 grams of ketamine, 1,794 grams of mephedrone (similar to amphetamines), 253 grams of 2CB (synthetic drug), 1,664 units of sildenafil (the component of Viagra), 65 grams of speed36 of benzodiazepines and 148 units of rivotril (anxiolytic).

Beyond the drug flats, police pressure on drug selling points in Cañada Real has not ceased. The Public Prosecutor’s Office highlights that five proceedings are currently in the investigation phase in which 192 people are being investigated.

Another successful business model for criminals is home-grown marijuana plantations. “Cannabis cultivation remains a crime that can be said to be profitable, given the low economic investment required for its production, since illegal connections to the electricity grid are used, resulting in fraud, with a large economic benefit obtained from distribution not only within the national territory but also abroad,” the prosecutor’s report highlights.

In 2023, 122 were arrested gardeners of marijuana as a result of 40 searches in homes and premises. The figures in this market are also large: 697 kilos of marijuana, 37,000 cannabis plants and five kilos of hashish. Along with the narcotics, the police forces seized everything that this criminal activity entails: five firearms, six simulated, 289,000 euros and eight vehicles.

The methods used by these organisations to distribute their merchandise in Spain and other countries are diverse and range from simple postal packages to trucks of merchandise, including the simulation of international trade operations. The prosecution points to a new “booming” method, the manufacture of MDMA in Spain to be exported to Latin America.