Ricardo Ferretti is, without a doubt, one of the most controversial technical directors in the entire Liga MX. The Brazilian naturalized Mexican strategist is characterized by his incendiary statements, his flowery language and his spicy sense of humor. These characteristics allow him to connect favorably with fans, players and the media, but he has also come to play against them.
Prior to matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, ‘Tuca’ spoke “without mincing words” and criticized the performance of referee Fernando Hernández in the duel between América and León. The Cruz Azul coach was ironic about the whistle’s aggression against soccer player Lucas Romero and indicated: “Imagine what point we are getting to, it is not going to be that they all bring a gun for the next game“.
In another of his interventions, Ferretti pointed out that it seems that the referees like to “fill the little pig with yellow cards”. The technician of the Machine went so far as to affirm that “Mexican soccer is tricky” and that “it ends up being amateur.”
The statements of the likeable strategist were not overlooked by the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), an organization that decided to impose an economic sanction on him for “violating the regulations” of the MX League.
The commission considered that “Tuca” Ferretti made criticisms or negative comments about the arbitration and sanctioned him for violating article 71, paragraph d, of the competition regulations.
According to the regulations, whoever violates this article will receive a fine between 3,000 and 6,000 UMAs and/or a one-game suspension. The commission indicated that in this specific case, Ferretti will only be penalized financially.
Although the commission did not reveal how much the “Tuca” penalty will be, This would go from 311 thousand 220 to 622 thousand 440 pesos.
